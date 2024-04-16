Fortnite Crazy Dropper: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite's Creative library is filled to the brim with unique and innovative maps that truly challenge players in different ways and put their skills to the test. These maps can test anything from one's aim to their movement skills, and a category of maps that has been able to do this particularly well is the Crazy Dropper map.

The Crazy Dropper map, created by Fortnite Creator loppen, brings the classic Dropper formula back into the spotlight in spectacular fashion, providing players with a ton of complex and fun-to-navigate droppers. This article will break down how you can find the Crazy Dropper map and revisit one of the game's earliest Creative classics.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Crazy Dropper map

You can purchase certain items that can help you during your drops (Image via MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

With its visually appealing map design and overall craftsmanship, the Crazy Dropper map has been attracting a lot of eyes, so it should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps on the Discover menu. However, if you can't find the map listed or want to skip the hassle of browsing, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Crazy Dropper map: 2437-5883-5407. After entering the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Fortnite Crazy Dropper map, and you can now enter a match.

How to play

You have to navigate complex free falls in Crazy Dropper (Image via MBT on YouTube)

After entering a match on the Crazy Dropper map, you will spawn inside a room where the map walks you through all its mechanics and workings. Once you're ready, walk into the rift in the room to start your journey. The rift will teleport you to a glass platform with Vending Machines above your first dropper, and you can make your way down the nearby staircase.

The goal is simple: you have to fall through complex free-fall courses towards an air vent or a bouncer at the bottom and make your way to the rift that will take you to the next dropper. The map features over 20 different levels so you have a lot of content to explore.

