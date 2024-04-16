Fortnite Obby But You’re On A Bike HD: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite allow creators to experiment with various avenues and ideas when creating their maps, enabling them to cater to a lot of different playstyles, from PvP madness to chaotic obstacle courses that truly test players' movement skills. This has allowed Obby maps to flourish in the ecosystem, and the Obby But You're on a Bike HD map puts a simple yet effective twist on the formula.

The Obby But You're on a Bike HD map, created by Fortnite Creator gamefam, puts players on a classic Obby map course but this time players have to use the Trail Thrasher dirt bike to navigate these hurdles and make it to the end of the course. This article will break down how you can find the Obby But You're On A Bike HD map and experience the beloved Obby formula from a new perspective.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Obby But You're On A Bike HD map

UEFN map code

Since Obby maps are continuously rising in popularity in the Fortnite ecosystem, the Obby But You're On A Bike HD map should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps on the Discover menu. However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing through the hundreds of other experiences, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Obby But You're On A Bike HD map: 3946-4663-2923. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Obby But You're On A Bike HD map and you can now be ready to join a match and get started.

How to play

Players can unlock a variety of trails throughout the map (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Obby But You're On A Bike HD map, you will spawn on the starting platform with the Trail Thrasher dirtbike. Once you are ready, you can start on the obstacle course and follow the trail of gold coins. The course is filled with challenging terrain and checkpoints, and your goal is to finish the course as quickly as you can.

The map features three different worlds, each designed to be unique and increasingly difficult, adding a layer of polish and skill to the Obby But You're On A Bike HD map.

