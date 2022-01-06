Fortnite Crescent Shroom Pickaxe: Release date and time, how to get and more

There has been speculation regarding Fortnite's 15th present for WinterFest ever since it was first reported. It is quite uncommon for Epic Games to reward its players with a free gift. So whenever it does happen, gamers are sure to collect them without fail.

The WinterFest event for Chapter 3 Season 1 has finally brought back free gifts within the game, with players able to claim 14 free gifts by visiting the Cozy Lodge. However, it has been recently revealed that loopers will receive the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe as the final gift for the WinterFest event. This article will reveal the details regarding the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe in the game.

Fortnite Crescent Shroom Pickaxe: Every information that gamers need to know

Initially, there was no fifteenth present in the game for players to claim. However, during the WinterFest event, players were unable to login to Fortnite for a considerable amount of time.

After Epic fixed the issue, gamers reported that the Cozy Lodge now featured an additional unopened gift. The developers quickly addressed the issue and seemed to state that the players wouldn't be getting any more gifts.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁

However, the Crescent Shroom Pickaxe was recently released in the game, the harvesting tool being a compensatory gift rewarded to gamers for the December login issue. This will serve as the fifteenth gift that gamers were discussing about for some time.

Fortnite @FortniteGame As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! https://t.co/d2xiIDnyl2

Epic has also scheduled a Power Leveling Weekend from January 7 (7.00 pm ET) until January 10 (7.00 am ET), granting gamers the opportunity to gain some serious XP during the limited period. It seems like this was also done to compensate for the inconvenience caused to players due to login issues a few days ago.

How can players get the reward?

Since the game initially reported an unopened gift, it is quite natural for most players to think that the upcoming reward will also be available from the Cozy Lodge. However, it has recently been revealed that gamers won't be able to claim the reward by opening any gift. Instead, loopers who logged in during the WinterFest will automatically get this reward on their accounts.

The pickaxe will also be available in the Item Shop sometime in the future. The item's potential price hasn't been revealed yet, but gamers who miss out on the opportunity to get it for free can instead grab one when Epic adds it to the Item Shop later on.

