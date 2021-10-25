Fortnite Cube town will bring back Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts, and more older POIs

The new Cube Town POI in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to bring back several old POIs such as Tilted Towers and Shifty Shafts soon.

Players have been requesting Epic Games to bring back locations from the Chapter 1 map for a long time, and from the looks of it, their dreams will finally turn into reality now.

The Cube Town POI, officially called The Convergence, has finally emerged near the Aftermath. At the moment, it is full of purple cubes and the Golden Cube can be spotted in the middle.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX "Since Fortnitemares began (and even before), the Cubes have been mobilizing. Their migration towards the Island’s center wasn’t just to spread corruption — they’re now at the center forming The Convergence. What is the purpose of this mysterious structure?" 😳 "Since Fortnitemares began (and even before), the Cubes have been mobilizing. Their migration towards the Island’s center wasn’t just to spread corruption — they’re now at the center forming The Convergence. What is the purpose of this mysterious structure?" 😳

Interestingly enough, leaks have suggested that the Cube Town POI will be turned into several other locations.

Fortnite Cube Town POI will turn into Tilted Towers soon

Instead of adding old POIs such as Tilted Towers separately, it seems like Epic Games has come up with an innovative solution to fulfill the community's demands.

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX's Twitter handle leaked that Cube Town will constantly change, and that there are multiple stages. At each stage, the cubes will change their positions quite drastically to replicate the design of the old POIs.

While some stages do look heavily crowded with structures, others are more modest with open areas. This indicates that the cubes will soon turn into a wide range of POIs.

Moreover, this is in contrast to the theories that claimed that the cubes will eventually corrupt the entire map. Instead, they may simply rearrange themselves into iconic old POIs.

As mentioned above, many Fortnite veterans are eager to witness the return of old Fortnite POIs from the Chapter 1 map.

These include:

Tomato Town

Haunted Hills

Dusty Divot

Tilted Towers

With the help of the rearranging cubes, Epic Games can introduce and bring back countless locations on the map. This is undoubtedly a unique mechanic, and players will be delighted to explore a Cubed version of Tilted Towers.

Fortnite Cube Town POI will also turn into a Pyramid

During Chapter 2 Season 7, HYPEX had leaked a Pyramids POI. Unfortunately, none of the map changes in the latest season provided enough evidence to support this claim.

However, after discovering the concept of rearranging cubes, HYPEX is yet again confident that The Convergence will soon turn into a Pyramid and the Cube Queen will certainly play an important role in this.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her! The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her!

All in all, players around the world are elated to know that Fortnite is finally focusing on map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The XP grind in the current season has already become easier than ever, and the Item Shop is also full of spooky skins.

