Fortnite disables Bushy Bulb back bling for everyone, here's why

The Bushy Bulb back bling that Fortnite players could have unlocked is currently disabled. YouTuber Tabor Hill discovered a lock on one of the back blings in his locker that said the new item was temporarily disabled or only available on a certain platform.

The back bling is available for all platforms, so the only other explanation is that it's temporarily disabled. Fortnite players who already unlocked the cosmetic can no longer use it.

It's still in their lockers for the time being, but they can't equip it.

Fortnite Bushy Bulb back bling: Why it's temporarily disabled and how to unlock it

According to FortniteStatus, there is an "issue" with the item. That is an extremely vague answer, but it's all that the account has given to users at the time of writing.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Due to an issue we've disabled the Bushy Bulb Back Bling. The quest associated with it is still completable and the Locker reward may still be earned.



We'll provide an update when this item is equipable again. Due to an issue we've disabled the Bushy Bulb Back Bling. The quest associated with it is still completable and the Locker reward may still be earned.We'll provide an update when this item is equipable again. https://t.co/GL1hcK6c1I

They do mention that the back bling will probably be equipable again sometime. The developers did not provide a timetable for that, though. The item is glitched, so they're removing it to work on that glitch.

This is not an uncommon occurrence in Fortnite. Items and challenges get buggy all the time, and while Epic is working to fix those all the time, they sometimes have to remove the item so the glitch doesn't afflict anyone else.

There are two courses of action when this occurs. First, Epic removes it for however long they need to fix it before enabling it in-game again. This is the most common route.

The second path of action involves a scenario in which Epic can't find a solution. In this case, they are often forced to remove whatever it is permanently and have to give Fortnite gamers something else.

Given that the back bling is sort of connected to the storyline, that seems unlikely, but it's certainly not impossible.

When it does return (and for the time being), the challenges are still completable. They will still give Fortnite gamers the back bling. It just might be after it's fixed. Here's how to get it.

A Vibin' Quest (Image via Kanga/YouTube)

To unlock this cosmetic, players must complete four of the Vibin' Quests that are the storyline challenges this season. Those include week one quests, and the full set of Vibin' Quests for this week are:

Establish device uplink

Collect food consumables for the party! (6)

Interact with Party Poppers in the Rave Cave (5)

Establish device uplink

Destroy objects at old IO Outposts (10)

Spray Peace Sprays on structures at old IO Outposts (3)

Establish device uplink

Collect a Reality Seed from a Reality Pod

Take a Reality Seed to three different Named Locations

Plant or transplant a Reality Seed

These quests need to be completed in order as one leads directly into the next. The device uplink locations change each time but are marked on the map when hovering over the challenge.

The storyline quests are not only the source of a free cosmetic but also a great source of Chapter 3 Season 3 XP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far