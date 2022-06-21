How to get the Bushy Bulb Back Bling for free in Fortnite

If there's one thing that Epic Games gets right every time in Fortnite, it's the cosmetics. Since the game's inception, the number of cosmetics being added has been astronomical. With Chapter 3 Season 3 in full swing, this trend is not going away anytime soon. Although most items have to be bought from the Item Shop, others can be earned in-game.

The latest freebie that all players in the current season can earn is the Bushy Bulb Back Bling. Given how important The Reality Tree and Saplings are this season, it was only a matter of time before the developers created a Back Bling to suit the occasion. Here's how to obtain it.

Steps to get the Bushy Bulb in Fortnite

Even though the Bushy Bulb Back Bling is free for all players, it will have to be earned by completing some challenges. These challenges are called Vibin' and are the Narrative Quests for Chapter 3 Season 3. These quests help players understand exactly what is happening on the island.

Since gameplay narratives are limited, this helps paint a full picture of the current timeline. According to leakers, whoever is able to complete four of these Narrative Quests with The Scientist this season will be eligible to get the Bushy Bulb Back Bling. However, there's one tiny problem.

While the information on how to claim the cosmetic is currently in place, the exact parameters and timelines are unclear. For instance, some Fortnite challenges have multiple stages, and at present, only two have been unlocked. However, if an educated guess was to be made, the Bushy Bulb would be up for grabs in a few hours.

While the free Back Bling is a good gesture by Epic Games, no one seems to be interested in it. For most players, getting more XP would be more useful than a cosmetic item.

Speaking of the Reality Tree, it is slowly expanding and spreading its influence over the island. Currently, Logjam Lumberyard has been taken into the fold and is not the last POI that will be converted. Strangely enough, no one knows what the Reality Tree truly does yet.

While there are a lot of theories and speculations as to who or what is making it grow, the endgame is unclear. Perhaps it will shatter Reality by the time this season ends, or perhaps simply propagate and grow further. Only time will tell.

Aside from the tree, there are other interesting developments on the island as well. According to leakers, Epic Games is working on something called Reality Clouds for Fortnite. Based on wordplay, this may induce rainfall in certain regions on the map. Perhaps it may function like a weather effect similar to tornadoes and lightning storms.

The rain itself may have healing properties or perhaps even damage players in the region. For the time being, speculation is all that's available. With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 still in its infancy, there's no telling what the developers will come up with next.

