Fortnite: How to get Bushranger's secret back bling for free

Epic Games released many free Fortnite cosmetics with the v21.10 update on Tuesday, June 21. This was the first major patch of Chapter 3 Season 3, and it brought a lot of new content to the game.

Even though the patch went live earlier in the week, there are still many things players haven't found out. Considering that the update was big, this comes as no surprise.

While almost every player knows about the free Fortnite cosmetics that were released as part of the new Naruto collaboration, many gamers are not aware of a free back bling that can be obtained.

In this article, fans will learn how to get a secret back bling called Bushy's Bulb — it is associated with the Bushranger skin — in the new season of Fortnite Battle Royale.

The secret back bling is one of many free Fortnite cosmetics released in the latest update

Bushy’s Bulb is a cosmetic that belongs to the Woodsy set. This set is better known as the Bushranger set since the popular Fortnite skin is included in it.

To earn the free cosmetic item in the game, players will have to complete a series of new Vibin' quests. The new questline is split into several parts, but completing the first two parts is enough to get the free item.

If you want to unlock one of the new free Fortnite cosmetics, follow the short guide below:

Establish Device uplink around the Rave Cave by simply walking over signal beacons. Collect food consumables for the party by opening consumable boxes or picking up foraged items. Interact with party poppers in the Rave Cave. Establish Device uplink around Risky Reels or The Sanctuary. Destroy objects at old IO outposts. Establish Device uplink at Reality Falls. Collect a Reality Seed from a Reality Seed Pod. Take a Reality Seed to three named locations by simply visiting named locations with Reality Seed in your inventory. Plant or transplant a Reality Seed. Establish another Device uplink at Reality Falls. Scan the Reality Tree. Scan the root between the Reality Tree and the Reality Bloom. Establish Device uplink at Reality Falls, Logjam Lotus, or Shifty Shafts. Harvest fruit from Reality Saplings. Establish Device uplink at Tilted Towers, Sleepy Sound, or Shifty Shafts. Acquire Bushranger seed from mysterious bloom west of Coney Crossroads. Bring Bushranger to Reality Tree. Establish final Device uplink. Interact with Zero Point Scanning Devices.

When you complete the last quest, you will earn the backbling. In addition, it will also unlock the third part of the storyline, and you can complete it for extra XP.

How much time does it take to unlock the free Fortnite cosmetic item?

Unlocking the new free Fortnite cosmetic item is very easy and doesn't take a lot of skill or time. Unfortunately, it does requires a lot of movement, so it could take an hour or two if you play regular games.

That said, if you simply want to unlock the free back bling as quickly as possible, you can join a Team Rumble match, complete a few quests, then leave the match and join a new one.

Some quests can be completed in just a few minutes as they are close to each other.

The new questline is great for gaining XP and leveling up quickly, and the free back bling also looks really nice!

