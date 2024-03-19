Fortnite downtime today (March 19, 2024): Everything we know

Fortnite downtime today (March 19, 2024) and the subsequent update (v29.01) will begin shortly. This will be the first downtime for Chapter 5 Season 2. Based on the information provided by leakers/data miners and Epic Games' teaser, this update will usher in the start of something new; an old friend, mastermind, and mischief maker, will be introduced back into the storyline with Midas making a return.

Coming to Fortnite downtime today (March 19, 2024), as per the official information provided by Epic Games, it will start at 4 am Eastern Time. As usual, the servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior to Fortnite downtime today (March 19, 2024) starting. If you are in Battle Royale or Competitive, it would be wise to log out beforehand.

The same goes for those in LEGO Fortnite or Save The World mode. You may want to consider logging out ahead of time to avoid losing out on progress or being eliminated by local wildlife. Creative mode will be the best choice if you intend to stay until servers go offline. Even if you are kicked out of the session, you will get XP later on.

How long could Fortnite downtime today (March 19, 2024) last?

Given that this will be the first major update for Chapter 5 Season 2, downtime should not last very long. With the season still in its infancy, the content being introduced will be limited to Midas. Based on past timelines, if the servers are taken offline by 4 am Eastern Time, they could stay that way until at least 6 am Eastern Time.

As such, Fortnite downtime today (March 19, 2024) could last about two hours at the minimum. It could be extended depending on the circumstances, though. Epic Games will provide an official update when the servers are back online.

Content changes for Fortnite update v29.01

Aside from the teaser provided by Epic Games showcasing Midas' return, there is nothing mentioned in any official capacity. However, if we are to take into consideration the information provided by leakers/data miners and Fortnite 29.01 update early patch notes, new content is coming.

The Floor Is Lava LTM (limited time mode) should be added back this week. A new Drum Gun alongside the Chains Of Hades Mythic should be added to the loot pool. There is talk of UEFN Rocket Racing Community Maps being announced this week, but there is not much information available about the same.

New cosmetics could be added to the Fortnite Item Shop via an early rotation, but as always, it's unclear what Epic Games has planned on that front. For the time being, that is all the information in hand. Once the Fortnite downtime today comes to an end, players will be able to experience all this new content first-hand.

