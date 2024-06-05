Fortnite Dream Job Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Tycoon maps have become a prominent part of the Fortnite ecosystem, with them allowing players to jump in and go on a progressive adventure while living out their dream life. However, while most Tycoon maps are exceptionally made and provide a fulfilling experience to play through, they are usually limited to a singular theme or job, never really expanding past its primary setting.

That is not the case, however, with the Dream Job Tycoon map, created by map creator looknorth.world, which allows players to choose from an extensive list of occupations to indulge in. This article will break down how you can find the Dream Job Tycoon map and start on your virtual occupation within the game's ecosystem.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Dream Job Tycoon map

UEFN map code

Trending

The Dream Job Tycoon lobby (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Since Tycoon maps are one of the most popular map categories in the ecosystem, the Dream Job Tycoon map should be relatively easy to spot among other Creative maps on the Discover menu. However, if you can't spot the map or simply want to skip the hassle of browsing, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Dream Job Tycoon map: 6751-8349-8937. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Dream Job Tycoon map, and you can now queue up for a public or private match.

How to play

You can take up lawn mowing as a profession in the Dream Job Tycoon map. (Image via Epic Games)

Once you load into a match on the Dream Job Tycoon map, you will spawn in a massive room with various openings, all of which can be accessed to assign the player a particular job. The map offers nine different jobs in total, all of these are given below:

Lawn Mowing

News Delivery

Cart Pushing

Boxing

Taxi Driver

Deep Sea Diver

Dancer

Bird Photography

Miner

While there are nine jobs available, when you start a match on the Dream Job Tycoon map, you will only be able to access three of the nine jobs. You can perform well in the available jobs to progress through the map and unlock the other two areas.

Check out other Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback