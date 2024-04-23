Fortnite Killer Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

As Tycoon maps continue to dominate the Creative side of Fortnite, creators are constantly looking for fresh and innovative settings for their Tycoon creations. While such maps usually put players in a noble role like a base commander, tasked with building and upgrading their base and overall roleplay, the Killer Tycoon map takes things in an entirely different direction.

The Killer Tycoon map, created by Fortnite Creator cmsg, puts players in the shoes of a killer, who has taken it upon themselves to go out into the city and claim the lives of their victims. This article will break down how you can find the Killer Tycoon map, and experience the Tycoon formula from a more sinister perspective.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Killer Tycoon map

The Killer Tycoon map in-game (Image via MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since Tycoon maps are extremely popular, the Killer Tycoon map has attracted a lot of attention from players, not only due to its genre but also its unique theme. Therefore, it should be relatively easy to spot on the Discover menu. However, to make it less tedious, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Killer Tycoon map: 2247-5823-2825. After entering the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Killer Tycoon map and you can now enter a match and get started on your sinister hunt through the city.

How to play

Start small and make your way to the best killer in the city (Image via MBT on YouTube)

After spawning into a match on the Killer Tycoon map, you will be dropped off in front of an empty plot by a police car, and here you can build up your killer operation. While the foundation for the base can be claimed for free, you must earn money which you can slowly earn by hitting a block. You can then use that it to buy droppers and other utilities that help you out.

As you progress through the Fortnite Killer Tycoon map, you can unlock a ton of different masks to wear during hunts. You can also unlock and hire remote killers to help you out.

