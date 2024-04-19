Fortnite Steve VS Mobs: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Free For All maps are not new to Fortnite. Creators are constantly using the Creative tools and capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite to allow players to engage in a battle of skill where every man is for themselves, and the goal is to be the best. Even though there are several exceptional Free For All maps, creators can put their signature twist on the classic formula to create an awe-inspiring experience.

Such is the case with the Steve VS Mobs map, created by Creator azoo, throwing players into an arena inspired by the classic sandbox game Minecraft while incorporating many of Minecraft's mobs into its mechanics, making for a dynamic and engaging combat experience. This article will discuss how you can find the Steve VS Mobs map and experience classic Free For All matches with a twist.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Steve VS Mobs map

The Steve VS Mobs map in-game (Image via MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since Free For All maps are generally among the more popular maps in the Creative ecosystem, the Steve VS Jobs map should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps on the Fortnite Discover menu. However, if you are unable to find the map or just want to skip the hassle of browsing, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Steve VS Mobs map: 9435-6963-6071. Once you've entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Steve VS Mobs map, and you can now prepare to join a public lobby to be part of the Minecraft-inspired action.

How to play

You can choose from a variety of weapons on the map (Image via MBT on YouTube)

You will spawn on a floating platform above the play area upon loading a match on the Steve VS Mobs map. Here, you can choose from a vast arsenal of weapons you can acquire through Vending Machines, and once you have your ideal loadout, you can jump down into the arena.

However, unlike other Free For All maps in Fortnite, the Steve VS Mobs map assigns a particular mob to a player, allowing them to use varying abilities to get an advantage in combat. Like most other UEFN experiences, players can earn a lot of XP for the Battle Pass through this map, so they can immerse themselves in this Minecraft-inspired experience while progressing through the ranks.

