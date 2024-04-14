Fortnite City Free For All: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

There's no shortage of innovative map ideas when it comes to Fortnite's vast Creative libraries, as the Unreal Editor for Fortnite pushes creators to explore and experiment with new styles and mechanics when coming up with ideas for experiences. However, the simple yet effective concept of Free For All maps has managed to stand the test of time among players, even within the Fortnite universe.

While there are many Free For All or FFA maps out there, only a few provide players with a sprawling battleground where all bets are off. City Free For All map created by Fortnite Creator hiago is one such map that does this particularly well, providing players with a massive city for a playground with a variety of weapons and vehicles to use in combat against enemies.

This article will break down how you can find the City Free For All map and experience the chaotic madness of a Free For All for yourself.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite City Free For All map

You can choose from a long list of weapons on the map (Image via Axvezer Creative on YouTube)

With its massive city-based arena and freedom of gameplay, the City Free For All map has managed to attract a dedicated player base for itself, so the map should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps on the Discover menu. However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing, you can use the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the City Free For All map: 1008-1364-5412. Once you've entered the map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the City Free For All map and you can now join a public lobby and jump straight into the action.

How to play City Free For All map in Fortnite

You can take a long drive around the map (Image via Axvezer Creative on YouTube)

When you load into a match on the City Free For All map, you will spawn in the safe zone filled with vehicles and weapons, which you can choose from to build your ideal loadout before heading into battle. Much like the Prison Breakout RP map, the City Free For All map implements open-world mechanics, allowing you to choose from either combating enemies or just having a peaceful drive around the massive city.

Additionally, throughout your experience, you can earn XP for the Battle Pass, allowing you to progress through the tiers while indulging in the Free For All chaos.

