Fortnite Prison Breakout RP: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

When it comes to Fortnite Creative's offerings, there are hundreds of maps that allow players to explore different avenues and gameplay features made available by the capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This has led creators to experiment with the type of maps they create, and using the game's foundation for an open-world map has become an increasingly fascinating and innovative concept.

This is highlighted in the Prison Breakout RP map, created by Fortnite Creator fnbreakout. Players can join one of two teams and explore a vast open world designed specifically for this map using UEFN.

This article breaks down how you can find the Prison Breakout RP map and experience a different side of the Creative ecosystem.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Prison Breakout RP map

You can choose to explore the city using various vehicles (Image via Prison Breakout on YouTube)

UEFN map code

With Epic Games constantly updating and cycling through popular maps on the Discover menu, it can sometimes be difficult to spot a specific map among the sea of other Creative experiences. If you are unable to find the Prison Breakout RP map while browsing through the UEFN maps, click the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Prison Breakout RP map: 6531-4403-0726. Once you've entered the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Prison Breakout RP map and you can get into a public lobby and begin your open-world journey.

How to play

It’s Cops vs Robbers on the Prison Breakout RP map (Image via Prison Breakout on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Prison Breakout RP map, you will spawn inside a prison cell. Your job is to escape it to begin a new journey. In the game mode, you can choose between becoming a cop or a robber. As a robber, you must escape your prison cell and wreak havoc across the city by planning and executing heists and attacking cops.

The Prison Breakout RP map is filled with things to do and rewards to unlock, including XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass. This allows you to explore the open world while progressing through the tiers and claiming exclusive rewards.

