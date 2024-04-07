Fortnite Airpot Driving FFA: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

With the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Epic Games has brought powerful tools to creators so that they can let their imagination run wild and create mindblowing experiences that stray far from the usual Battle Royale experiences. Using these different environments with classic game mode scenarios can make for incredibly fun experiences, and that's exactly what the Airport Driving FFA map does.

The Airport Driving FFA map, created by Fortnite Creator chocowaka, takes players to a huge arena based in an airport and allows them to explore and fight within the airport confines. This article will break down how you can find the Airport Driving FFA map, and explore the intricately crafted airport filled with vehicles and chaos.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Airport Driving FFA map

UEFN map code

The Airport Driving FFA map takes players to a massive airport. (Image via MBT/YouTube)

As the Airport Driving FFA map attracts a consistent playerbase due to its sandbox offerings and world design, the map should be relatively easy to spot in the long list of Creative maps in the Discover menu. However, if you can't find the map or just simply want to skip the hassle, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Airport Driving FFA map: 3369-4671-4228. Once entered, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Airport Driving FFA map, and you can now ready to get into a public lobby with other Fortnite players.

How to play

Players can choose from a ton of different weapons for their loadouts. (Image via MBT/YouTube)

Once you load into a match on Airport Driving FFA, you will be spawned on a platform where you will see various Fortnite Vending Machines with many different weapons from the game's history. You can select the weapons you want for your ideal loadout and then head into the massive arena.

In the arena, you can find a plethora of different vehicles that you can use to drive around and explore the intricately designed environment. However, as the map's name implies, it is a Free For All, so you can eliminate all enemies within the arena any way you want.

Eliminating your enemies will grant you gold, which you can use to purchase powerful items like the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic from the Vending Machines.

