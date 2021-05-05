Fortnite DreamHack Open 2021: Where to watch the $200,000 tournament, registration details, and more

The Fortnite DreamHack Open is finally back after a month. This tournament is open to all players, and almost everyone can compete in this Open to battle it out for the $200,000 top prize.

The Fortnite DreamHack Open 2021 is available to players of NA-East and Europe for the time being and will hopefully be available to players from other regions soon.

How to participate in the Fortnite DreamHack Open 2021

ONE HOUR UNTIL EU HEAT 1 BEGINS! pic.twitter.com/ccO0ILecOz — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) May 5, 2021

Participating in the Fortnite DreamHack Open is very easy. Players need to log into Fortnite and head to the "Compete" tab from their profiles. Once there, they need to navigate their way to the DreamHack Open card to participate.

The Fortnite DreamHack Open is in Duos format. This means the tournament will only allow teams of two. Around 500 teams will qualify for the semi finals and from there, only 50 teams will make it to the finals, who will then battle it out for the $200,000 grand prize.

According to their post on Twitter, the Fortnite DreamHack Open heats for both NA-East and Europe begin today. The NA-East Semis take place tomorrow, along with the second leg of the European open.

DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite is BACK THIS MAY! 🤩



📆 May 5

🔹 NA East Heat 1

🔸 EU Heat 1



📆 May 6

🔹 NA Semis

🔸 EU Heat 2



📆 May 19

🔹 NA FINALS

🔸 EU Semis



📆 May 20

🔸 EU FINALS



ℹ️ https://t.co/s3eiPQmIdg pic.twitter.com/FXM4FXs2b0 — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) April 30, 2021

The NA-East finals take place on May 19th, with the EU finals set to take place on May 20th. At the time of writing this article, the EU heats have already begun, while the NA-East heats begin in approximately 7 hours.

The NA-East heats for the Fortnite DreamHack Open begins in 7 hours. Image via Epic Games

Finally, for those who are interested in watching the Fortnite DreamHack Open online, players can head over to this page and select the coverage they want to watch from there.

The Fortnite DreamHack Open features a multi-language coverage. Image via DreamHack Open

The Fortnite DreamHack Open supports a multi-language coverage this season, with live updates and professional commentary. English, French, German and Spanish are the four languages in which the entire tournament can be streamed.

Having said that, the tournament concludes in approximately two weeks and it's definitely something the entire community will be looking forward to watching, if not participating in.