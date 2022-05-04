Fortnite E-11 Blaster Rifle: Where to find the Star Wars rifle in Chapter 3 Season 2

The Star Wars celebration has officially made its way to Fortnite. Since May is Star Wars month (and especially so in 2022), Epic Games has decided to get in on the fun once again. Lightsabers, which were originally leaked in Chapter 3 Season 1, have officially returned to the loot pool and are the subject of a new XP challenge.

Alongside that, the Item Shop has Star Wars skins like Kylo Ren, Rey, Boba Fett, and more. Star Wars has returned to Fortnite and is also bringing a brand new NPC to the island with the v20.30 update.

Lightsabers are back! Hop in now to use the Lightsaber item, complete limited time quests, and more!

Stormtroopers have landed on the island, and they can give players an incredible weapon. Here's how players can get it.

Fortnite x Star Wars: E-11 Blaster returns to the island

One of the challenges for the Star Wars collaboration is to land at a Stormtrooper checkpoint and then finish in the top 25. There are three Stormtrooper checkpoints on the island, which is also where players can get the E-11 Blaster Rifle.

The checkpoints are near The Joneses, near Camp Cuddle, and near Sleepy Sound. Players can look for these locations on the map.

Stormtrooper spots on the map (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There will be two Stormtroopers at each checkpoint. They can sell the Mythic E-11 Blaster Rifle to players. It costs 100 gold bars, so it is one of the cheapest weapons to buy and is cost very less, especially cheap for a Mythic weapon.

The alternative is to kill a Stormtrooper and they will drop the weapon. However, this method is more difficult and dangerous. The gun's low cost makes buying it the more viable option.

Once gamers have the Mythic blaster, they will be able to shoot almost endlessly. It has unlimited ammo, which means it will never be empty. Although there is a cooldown after shooting it too much, it doesn't last very long.

According to the Fortnite Wiki:

"The E-11 Blaster Rifle functions almost identically to the First Order Blaster Rifle, albeit with a quicker cooldown time and faster firerate. The weapon fires at medium pace, dealing moderate damage. The E-11 Blaster Rifle has a cooldown period similar to the Minigun."

The E-11 Blaster Rifle was initially introduced in Chapter 2 Season 5 for the Mandalorian. It was initially his weapon, which he would drop if killed. It has the following stats:

DPS : 142.5

Damage: 30

Fire Rate: 4.75

Magazine Size: Unlimited

Cooldown: 2.0s

The rifle also has a 1.5 headshot multiplier. Although the rifle has got many players excited to try it out, it is currently not the subject of any of the Star Wars quests. These quests serve as a way for players to complete specific objectives and earn rewards. These quests are live in the game right now.

