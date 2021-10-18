Fortnite EightBall NPC skin: Character origin, expected release date, and more

New leaks suggest that Fortnite Season 8 may (or may not) be getting ready for another new NPC. This season Epic has added a bunch of new NPCs, each with their punchcard quests. You can complete punchcards to earn rewards and XP in Fortnite Season 8.

Now, as per the recent leak, Epic might be working hard on a brand new NPC. While there is no release date yet, the leak remains interesting nonetheless. Here's what you need to know about Fortnite's potential EightBall NPC skin.

When is the Fortnite EightBall NPC skin coming?

Currently, no one knows for sure. However, leakers and data miners have pointed out things that can excite players about the upcoming Fortnite EightBall NPC skin.

According to the notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic is working on an unreleased NPC with the codename "EightBall." HYPEX further adds that the said NPC carries an SMG. You can check out his tweet below. What's interesting is that the esthetic or the NPC and its background image is congruent with the Fortnitemares style, indicating that the NPC's arrival isn't far off.

HYPEX @HYPEX There's an unreleased NPC in the works with the codename "EightBall", he carries an SMG and the skin will most likely be this one from the survey! There's an unreleased NPC in the works with the codename "EightBall", he carries an SMG and the skin will most likely be this one from the survey! https://t.co/jwTop6voHB

As can be discerned from the tweet, the new NPC skin somewhat looks reminiscent of the 8-Ball Skin from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. However, this new NPC has more of a street ninja vibe to it.

8-Ball vs. Scratch is a two-character outfit that follows the EGO vs. ALTER storyline, acting like a cyborg ninja and has four edit styles. As of now, it is unclear when Epic is planning to launch this codenamed NPC.

The developers have a long history of re-releasing skins in Fortnite. The community estimates that Epic may release the EightBall skin during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 10 if it doesn't arrive this season. This is similar to how the developers released the re-skins for other characters in the Chapter 1 Season 10 Battle Pass .

WiiNiDoG @WiiNiDoG1 @HYPEX yo what if this skin is in the season x battlepass for ch2? i mean they did a reskin battlepass for ch1 sX so why not ch2 sX? i would love this skin and im excited for sX already @HYPEX yo what if this skin is in the season x battlepass for ch2? i mean they did a reskin battlepass for ch1 sX so why not ch2 sX? i would love this skin and im excited for sX already

That being said, Epic is known for its erratic behavior and might even release the Fortnite EightBall NPC skin early. Players will have to wait for further leaks or new information. New skins are always a matter of excitement, and this latest leak will undoubtedly make the wait for the skin a bit tough.

