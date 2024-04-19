Fortnite Escape CaseOh: UEFN map code, how to play, and more 

As the Fortnite Unreal Editor continues to push the boundaries of what can be created within the game's ecosystem, fans are always looking to introduce new and exciting elements to create breathtaking experiences. This is especially apparent in Horror maps, with the Unreal Editor allowing creators to design eerie environments and scenarios for players to navigate.

This is exactly the case with the Escape CaseOh map, created by Fortnite Creators CaseOhGames. It puts players on a terrifying journey through a massive compound while funnily being chased by a horror version of popular streamer CaseOh.

This article breaks down how you can find the Escape CaseOh map and experience this mix of humor and horror for yourself.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Escape CaseOh map

Expand Tweet

UEFN map code

Since CaseOh is a popular personality in the streaming world and the creators have designed a breathtaking world specifically for this map, Escape CaseOh has managed to attract a large player base to it. This means it should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps on the Fortnite Discover menu.

However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing, you can make your way to the search icon in the top-left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Escape CaseOh map: 5288-7228-0170. Once you enter the assigned map code, you can hit Confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Escape CaseOh map. You can now get started on this scary yet humorous journey.

How to play

Your first encounter with CaseOh (Image via MBT on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Escape CaseOh map, you will be treated to a short cinematic taking you through the various areas you will explore during your journey.

You assume the role of an employee at a kitchen. As you're closing up, you are visited by what is meant to be a monstrous version of CaseOh, who's hungry and looking for food.

As you barely escape from your first interaction with CaseOh, you will embark on a journey that takes you through highly detailed environments as you try and escape, all while being chased.

While Escape CaseOh stands on its own as a horror Fortnite Creative 2.0 map, the creators also put in Easter eggs and hidden details for CaseOh fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback