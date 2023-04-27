Fortnite fan makes Victory Crowns in real-life, and its perfection

Victory Crowns were introduced to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 3. In the early days, players would grind out bot lobbies to earn Crowned Victory Royales to show off the number of wins they've accumulated. Sadly, it was disabled, and as it stands, Crowned Victory Royales can only be earned in real matches. However, thanks to a cosplayer known as Paisathrash on Twitter, everyone can now own a Victory Crown

He's a cosplayer who enjoys creating props related to the game, keeping attention to detail in mind. He recently took to social media to show off a new batch of Victory Crowns. They look exactly as they would in-game and have a nice gold and metallic finish to them. But that's not the only thing that he creates.

The Fortnite Victory Crown is just the tip of the iceberg

In addition to the Victory Crown from the game, Paisathrash also creates other objects that are part of the metaverse. However, all his creations have a certain twist to them. This not only makes them stand out, but also makes them rather unique.

But coming back to the creation of Victory Crown, according to him, creating them is a very laborious process. From ideation to 3-Dprinting it, to putting the finishing touches and spray-painting them golden, it takes a long time. Since each one is handmade, the time taken from conceptualization to creation is quite long. Here's what a few fans have to say about the Victory Crown:

MarkJimmyMcgill ⚡♠️ @darwisyirfan11 @Paisathrash Be careful, check the map someone might track you down to get that crown. @Paisathrash Be careful, check the map someone might track you down to get that crown.

Rexium @RexiumFN



Honestly I’m extremely jealous that you’re able to make these and I can’t @Paisathrash You are so coolHonestly I’m extremely jealous that you’re able to make these and I can’t @Paisathrash You are so cool 🔥Honestly I’m extremely jealous that you’re able to make these and I can’t 😭

Layz✨ @layzskye @Paisathrash THIS IS SO GOOD I WOULD ACTUALLY BUY THIS @Paisathrash THIS IS SO GOOD I WOULD ACTUALLY BUY THIS

As seen from the comments, it's clear that the community loves his work and is well appreciated. Even well-known Fortnite content creator Tabor Hill took note of his creation and applauded the hard work. However, according to Paisathrash, the project showcased in the tweet is a couple of months old. That said, it's very likely that the new batch of Fortnite Victory Crowns will look even better.

Why is the Fortnite community obsessed with Victory Crowns?

PAISATHRASH @Paisathrash



Although Victory Crowns have limited use in-game, they are highly sought after by the community. Players will often go out of their way to hunt down opponents that have a Victory Crown. At times, there's no greater joy to be had than eliminating the opponent and stealing their crowning glory.

However, apart from the thrill of the hunt, Victory Crowns do offer a few benefits. They provide bonus experience points to the players that have them in their inventory. While the bonus XP is not a lot or enough to make a huge difference, it does add to the overall XP earned during a match.

Nevertheless, most players tend to avoid getting a Victory Crown as it turns them into a target as well. That being said, newcomers should avoid going after Victory Crowns unless they feel confident enough to take on multiple opponents throughout the duration of the match.

