Fortnite Festival "No songs available" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Fortnite Festival launched in a huge way. It featured The Weeknd and a few of his iconic songs. Players got to jam along and mix-and-match tunes to create their own music. However, shortly after the newly added mode went live, the "No songs available" error was reported by the community. It would seem that no songs were available to play.

As such, players were left without songs to choose from and play. It seems that the influx of players may have led to a technical issue. That said, there are a few workarounds that can be used to fix things or at least provide temporary respite. On that note, here are a few possible ways to fix the Fortnite Festival "No songs available" error.

How to fix the "No songs available" error in Fortnite Festival

As mentioned, songs are failing to load up for players when they hit the Main Stage. Given that this is the main attraction of the mode, players are left high and dry. Here are a few workarounds that can be implemented to solve the issue.

1) Restart the game

One of the best possible ways to fix the "No songs available" error is to restart the game. At times, there could be server issues that lead to things not working as they should. Once the game has been restarted, try accessing the Fortnite Festival mode and boot up a new session.

2) Verify file integrity

If restarting the game did not yield any results, you may want to check the game's integrity and verify it. At times, minor issues can arise from missing and/or corrupt files. If this is the reason behind the "No songs available" error, this should fix it.

3) Wait a while for the setlist to load (official workaround)

As stated by Epic Games, the "No songs available" error could be solved by simply waiting a while for the setlist to load. This could take a minute or two. Given the number of players wanting to jam to some great song, the servers could be taking a long time to load things. As such, waiting could potentially solve the problem.

4) Wait for an official fix

As the workaround provided by Epic Games to tackle the "No songs available" error is a temporary fix at best, they are still working on a permanent solution. Given that Winterfest 2023 is about to start, this could take a while to fix. That being said, the best possible thing to do for now is either wait for the setlist to load up or wait until a more permanent fix has been implemented.

Since Fortnite Festival is a brand new game mode, issues like the "No songs available" error will arise every now and then. Nevertheless, these are trivial at best, and once fixed, players will be able to jam to their heart's content.

