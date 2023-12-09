Fortnite Festival Season 1 Pass: Full list of every item

Fortnite Festival is bringing the vibrant rhythm and music-based style of games akin to Guitar Hero to Chapter 5 Season 1. With the game mode already creating excitement within the community, the Season Pass for Season 1 of the Fortnite Festival is filled to the brim with rewards and tracks for players and aptly titled Opening Night.

The Season Pass comes with both a free and paid option for all players, much like the Battle Pass. However, unlike the Battle Pass, which usually costs around 950 V-Bucks almost every season, the Season 1 Pass for the Festival costs 1800 V-Bucks, making it one of the more expensive purchases in the game.

In this article, we'll list everything included in the pass.

Full list of every item included in Fortnite Festival Season 1 Pass

From a collaborative The Weeknd outfit to a bunch of iconic songs in the form of Jam Tracks, the Season Pass is sure to please players all over the world. While some rewards are exclusive to the Festival game mode, other rewards, like The Weeknd outfit, can be used in all in-game experiences.

Given below is a full list of every reward players can get from both the free and paid Opening Night Season 1 Pass options:

Free Rewards:

Mainstage Feeling Loading Screen

Butter Barn Hoedown Jam Track

Stellar Burst Aura

Take Me Higher Jam Track

Equalize Emoticon

Switch Up Jam Track

Run It Jam Track

Chill Llama Emoticon

Brace For Chaos Jam Track

Nanner Jammer Guitar

Paid Rewards:

Weeknd Mic Microphone

Drop The Beat Loading Screen

My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark Jam Track

Highwire Bass

Gangnam Style Jam Track

XO Bass

Poison Jam Track

Sludgie Keytar

Blinding Lights Jam Track

Bouncing Bars Aura

Rift Rock Aura

The Weeknd Outfit

With the Fortnite Festival Season 1 Pass offering a symphony of rewards to cater to both paid and free players, the new game mode is set to bring a new dynamic to the game. Whether you're grooving to free jam tracks created by Epic Games themselves or unlocking premium rewards like The Weeknd Outfit and the Rift Rock Aura, this pass ensures that the Fortnite Festival is as rewarding as it is entertaining.

It is important to remember that the Season 1 Pass for the Fortnite Festival game mode will last until February 22, 2024, giving players plenty of time to explore and unlock all the rewards included in it.

