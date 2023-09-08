Fortnite finally finds Midas in real-life and its perfection 

Midas is the epitome of good storyline characters in Fortnite. Fans have been gaga over him ever since he was first introduced back in Chapter 2. While there are many characters that also shine bright in the metaverse, Midas has a charm of his own. While he is not an antagonist, he is certainly not a protagonist by any means either. This puts him in the middle and makes him a bit of an anti-hero.

While his goal was not to take over the island and bend everyone to his will, he did want control of the Zero Point. That being said, with rumors of Epic Games making a movie still doing the rounds on the internet, the community has unanimously agreed on who should play Midas. In fact, the individual discussed even looks a bit like Midas just missing the golden touch factor.

If Fortnite was a movie, Cillian Murphy would be Midas

According to a whopping 6,000 plus users on Twitter who liked a post, Cillian Murphy would be the perfect actor to play Midas. Given his facial structure and jawline, he fits the description of the Golden Mischief Maker perfectly. One user even drew over an image of his, and suffice to say, it's hard to not imagine him portraying Midas in the rumored movie.

Furthermore, taking into consideration how versatile an actor he is, playing the role of Midas would be second nature. He would fill the golden shoes with ease and portray this mastermind effortlessly. Given that he played a gangster named Thomas Shelby in the hit show Peaky Blinders, this should be no different to that.

On the flipside Cillian Murphy portraying Midas In a Fortnite movie, many suggest that if Epic Games casted an older Midas, it should be played by Mads Mikkelsen. While Cillian looks more like Midas, Mads would make a great alternative option as well. Given how he looks, he would suit the role perfectly. However, this is a what if situation at best and for good reason.

Will Epic Games ever produce a Fortnite movie?

For the time being, the answer remains inconclusive. While Epic Games does have the capability to produce a full-scale movie, there is no indication that they are actively working on anything at the moment. Given how hectic Chapter 4 has been thus far, most of the creative team is focusing on advancing the storyline in-game.

Besides with the introduction of the UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), there's a lot riding on Epic Games at the moment. The software is being regularly updated to bring it up to speed. Taking all of these things into consideration, a movie may not come to fruition until 2026, and that's if one is being made to start with.

Nevertheless, fans will not be left high and dry as another Marvel x Fortnite comic book is in development for late 2023 or early 2024. Although the plot is unclear, it will have something to do with the events of Chapter 4 or showcase the beginnings of Chapter 5. Either way, it's going to be exciting to say the least.

