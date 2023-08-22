Fortnite FNCS Copenhagen: Event dates, ticket pricing, venue, how to participate, and more

Fortnite FNCS Copenhagen is by far the largest LAN tournament since the Fortnite World Cup (2019). Epic Games had made the announcement at the start of Chapter 4 and professional players have been battling it out ever since to secure a spot in the event. It's been a few months since things kicked off and the final tournament day is fast approaching.

That said, fans are eager to be a part of this momentous event and rightfully so. Given the lineup thus far, things are going to be interesting to say the least. Professional players from all over the globe will take part in what is perhaps the second largest Fortnite LAN event till date.

Fortnite FNCS Copenhagen details

1) Event dates

Expand Tweet

As per official information, the main event Fortnite FNCS Championship will be held in October, 2023. While the time is yet to be decided, the dates have been provided. The FNCS Global Championship will run from October 13 to 15, 2023. It will be a three-day event in the form of a LAN tournament.

2) Ticket pricing

Depending on how many days players want to attend, the ticket pricing will vary accordingly. the 1-day passes are priced at $40-70 depending on various factors. The weekend tickets range from $70-100. Since this will be a LAN-based tournament, tickets will likely get sold out as the event date approaches. Those planning to attend in person should consider buying tickets beforehand.

3) Venue

Royal Arena - Hannemanns Allé (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite FNCS Championship will be held in the Royal Arena - Hannemanns Allé 18-20, 2300 København, Denmark. Doors will open at 14:00 CET and the show starts at 16:00 CET starting from October 13, 2023.

Those planning to attend should consider using public transport or bicycles. That said, this is based on the official information provided by Epic Games and may be subject to change upon their discretion.

4) How to participate

For the time being, there is no way to participate in the Fortnite FNCS Championship. Since players had months to climb the ranks and secure a spot, the selection phase is over. Those who managed to make the cut will go on to the final round and the remainder will partake in playoffs. Those who are eager to take part in the FNCS will have to wait for the next major tournament.

5) Prize pool

Expand Tweet

The total prize pool for the FNCS Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark is set at $4,000,000. Based on players' ranking towards the end of the final event, the prize pool will be divided accordingly. That said, competition will be stiff as some of the best players from around the world such as Th0masHD, Queasy, Veno, Setty, and Kami among others will be fighting to secure a Victory Royale.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.