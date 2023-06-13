"All I can say is that you need to grind and you need to invest time": Th0masHD on Red Bull Contested and Fortnite in general

Professional Fortnite player Thomas "Th0masHD" Høxbro Davidsen, 21, hailing from Denmark, managed to snag some topnotch placements in tournaments over the years. From placing second in the War Legend: Back to School - Invitational to ranking third in the Fortnite Champion Series Major 2: Chapter 4 Season 2 - Grand Finals, he's had an incredible journey thus far.

Sportskeeda got to talk to him before the Red Bull Contested LAN tournament held on June 10, 2023.

Thomas "Th0masHD" Høxbro Davidsen shares thoughts about Red Bull Contested LAN tournament and Fortnite's Ranked Mode

Q. First and foremost, thanks for taking the time to chat with us. Would you mind introducing yourself to people who might not know you and perhaps shed some light as to what got you into Fortnite in the first place?

Th0masHD: Hi, my name is Thomas. I’m also known as Th0masHD. I’ve been a Fortnite player my entire life. My dad introduced me to it.

Q. You've had an incredible career in the world of Fortnite so far. Would you mind sharing a few highlights and accolades earned thus far? Furthermore, where do you want to see yourself as an esports athlete in the next few years?

Th0masHD @Th0masHD



Parted ways with @astralisgg and I will now be looking for a new org to represent.



Achievements:



Social media:

Twitter: 236k

YouTube: 125k

Twitch: 73k

Instagram: 107k



Contact:



RTs are appreciated FREE AGENTParted ways with @astralisgg and I will now be looking for a new org to represent.Achievements: fortnite-esports.gamepedia.com/Th0masHD Social media:Twitter: 236kYouTube: 125kTwitch: 73kInstagram: 107kContact: [email protected] / @atlestehouwerRTs are appreciated FREE AGENTParted ways with @astralisgg and I will now be looking for a new org to represent.Achievements: fortnite-esports.gamepedia.com/Th0masHDSocial media:Twitter: 236kYouTube: 125kTwitch: 73kInstagram: 107kContact: [email protected] / @atlestehouwerRTs are appreciated

Th0masHD: I’ve qualified for the Fortnite World Cup, 2019, and I’ve had several placements in FNCs. I haven’t won yet, but hopefully, I’ll get one soon.

Q. Returning to the topic, how do you feel about the UK's first major Fortnite LAN tournament? Surely playing in front of a live audience will be a different ball game altogether. What’s your take on it? Do you feel it will be a distraction or add to the overall hype?

Th0masHD: It’s going to be interesting to play Solos. We haven’t had a LAN event with Solos for a long time, probably since the World Cup.

Q. I understand that solo is a high-risk, high-reward format for any tournament, especially given there will be eight opening rounds, with eliminations in the final four being worth double points. What’s your take on this unique setup? Do you feel that Duos would have been better suited?

Th0masHD: I would rather play Duos than Solos because there’s more skill in the former. In Solos, a lot of random stuff can happen. On that note, I don’t know how to feel about the double points format. Random players can do well toward the last game and switch up the leaderboard.

Q. Given the stiff competition from some of the best players in Europe, what’s going on in your mind right now? Walk us through your thought process that helps you concentrate on staying on top of things.

Th0masHD: This is a hard question because we don’t even know much about the new season. I’m just going to try to do my best. That’s all I can do.

Q. If possible, share with us the strategy you implement during the early game versus the late game. Given how adding certain movement mechanics and the Reality Augment system has spruced up gameplay, will it affect your desired outcome?

Th0masHD @Th0masHD

Was top 5 whole tournament and got 0 points last game.

Thanks to Redbull for hosting and inviting Placed 11th in Redbull Contested (£2.250)Was top 5 whole tournament and got 0 points last game.Thanks to Redbull for hosting and inviting Placed 11th in Redbull Contested (£2.250) 😕Was top 5 whole tournament and got 0 points last game.Thanks to Redbull for hosting and inviting😊

Th0masHD: Again, this will be hard to say since it’s a new season, but I would try to get a lot of Storm Surge early and a lot of eliminations in the late-game.

Q. As a professional player in Fortnite and given the competition, what are your predictions about the tournament? Do you have anyone in mind you would like to go head-to-head with during a match? On that note, is there someone who would want to avoid it at all costs, and if yes, why?

Th0masHD: There isn't anyone I fear or anything. I think it’s going to be random as to who does well, but yeah, we’ll see.

Q. Moving on from the Red Bull Contested Fortnite LAN tournament, what’s your take on the newly added Ranked Mode? Do you feel it has enough gusto to propel Fortnite into the limelight and help professional players be taken more seriously? Given that the LAN tournament in Copenhagen, Denmark - FNCS Global Championship 2023, is due later this year, do you feel the Ranked Mode will help shine a brighter light on things?

Th0masHD: I don’t really think the Ranked Mode will do anything. They need to do a lot more with it. I don’t even think professionals play the Ranked Mode right now because it’s kind of useless.

Q. As a professional player, what are your expectations from the Ranked Mode moving forward? Although still in its infancy, what more can Epic Games do to improve the experience and integrate things more seamlessly?

Th0masHD: They could give Outfits as rewards towards the end of the season. Give players the feeling that they’ve played well to earn them.

Q. Moving on from the Ranked Mode and the competitive side of things, what are your general thoughts about Chapter 4 Season 2 thus far? Are you enjoying the storyline and newly added collaborative items, or do you feel the current season was a letdown?

Th0masHD: Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 was okay, I think? I was somewhat sad they removed the Kinetic Blade. It was a really good addition to the game. But yeah, I think it was alright.

Q. Speaking of seasons, what’s your wishlist for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3? With leakers or data-miners predicting a full-scale tropical or jungle biome, are you excited to play the role of Ace Ventura?

Fortnite @FortniteGame



This is Raptor riding. Grind vines. Survival of the elements.This is #FortniteWILDS !! 🤠 Raptor riding. Grind vines. Survival of the elements. This is #FortniteWILDS!! 🤠 https://t.co/6Uv9iZUfRs

Th0masHD: I don’t really have anything I want, but I hope Pump Shotgun will return.

Q. On that note, thank you once again for taking the time to talk to us. But before you leave, what would be the one piece of advice you’d like to share for up-and-coming players? What’s that one thing you would want them to know and focus on above everything else?

Th0masHD: All I can say is that you need to grind, and you need to invest time into Fortnite. Try to get better every day and watch how professionals play. That’s the best advice I can give.

Poll : 0 votes