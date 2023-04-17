Fortnite FNCS (Week 1 standings): List of Top 10 players for every region

FNCS for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. The long awaited championship series is here, allowing pro players and hopefuls to finally show off their skills in hopes of grabbing a part of the major cash prizes each region has. The first week has come and gone, with some duos already setting themselves apart.

There are still two regular weeks before the Surge Week and the Grand Finals which will complete Chapter 4 Season 2. This is always an exciting time in the community as it's one of the few opportunities for players to compete against one another with real stakes.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 FNCS leaderboards by region

Here's how the standings look so far in Europe:

SwizzY and Shamokiy Vadeal and MrSavage Queasy and Veno Pixie and Dela Axeforce and Vortexers Gripey and Flickzy Jjtwo and Stompy Wheat and Qroll Skydeun and Shaykoz S1ned and iRezUmi

The top 10 teams in North America are as follows:

Acorn and Cold npen and Pxlarized Peterbot and Kwanti Clix and Cented Trashy and Pxmp Eomzo and Rise Cooper and Mero nounzy and Voil Avivv and skqttles Batman Bugha and Bacon

The biggest competitive event in Fortnite is here (Image via Epic Games)

In Brazil, this is the current Fortnite leaderboard:

edson and Night bagu and histtory Phzin and ku\itoz Puzera and nickz r3nz and Jorgeovich Persa and Diguera Mojak and snohxx Stryker and leozin Fishy and Talls EdRoadToGlory and KING

Here are the Asian standings right now:

FU-FU Panda and Michael. のくしー and Larkpex Jqmix and wickesy Pepo and Zagou Minipiyo and Fleder HSJLEO and Reim Rime and Zerokun Yuma and Jaemon XMipoli and かな LODTK and RiaM

In Oceania, here's how things look:

Tinka and Eshz Sorif and Skits Oatley and vaxsr Fisher and Spiker Aspect and Sanjog Rizza and Mania Gazer and asdrr danath and worthy vague and Bren Wavespray and Th0rium

Finally, these are the Fortnite FNCS standings in the Middle East:

Arrow and Mshx VRG and Snowy Henchman and Kodex A7mdRqx and Manz Sattam and Bleed Joseph and xJam Nachiiri and Gnt: Spy and Rew FHD2 and Hero RIQZ and F1Ickyy

The prize purse varies by region, but all of these teams are primed to take home quite a large amount of money if they can hold or even improve their standings in the next few weeks before the Grand Finals in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Poll : 0 votes