Fortnite Freaky Flights: Map code, all challenges, and rewards

With the third phase of the Fortnite Summer Cosmic Challenge just around the corner, players need to be ready for some death-defying action midair. While most of the challenges have been based on land, players will now take to the skies to complete the next set of Fortnite Cosmic Summer challenges.

Fortnite Freaky Flights will be the next creative LTM to host the Cosmic Summer challenges. Players will once again be able to take to the skies in the X-4 and cause havoc on those below.

Unlike the Bios Zone War LTM or the Pro 100 LTM, players will seldom get the chance to run about the map in the Fortnite Freaky Flights creative LTM, as most of the fighting is X-4 versus X-4 combat.

Nonetheless, players can jump out of their planes and land on the opponent's team ship for some close-range fighting. This article will dive into the challenges and rewards of competing in Freaky Flights creative LTM.

Here's the Freaky Flights Trailer!



Not sure why epic never posted it #Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/vKNeRrgaRF — ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) May 11, 2021

Fortnite Freaky Flights

Map Code

The code for the Freaky Flights creative LTM is 1234-7609-6108. The LTM is scheduled to go live on June 28th, 2021.

Here are the steps to access the Freaky Flights creative LTM:

Step 1 - Select the 'Creative' option in-game after starting Fortnite.

Step 2 - Click "Change" to access the "Creative" menu.

Step 3 - Press "Play"

Step 4 - Select the "Island Code" and press "enter."

Step 5 - Type 1234-7609-6108 and press "Launch" to start the game.

(Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Challenges and rewards

There are a total of three challenges for players to complete in the Fortnite Freaky Flights LTM. While the challenges aren't really that difficult, dogfights in mid-air can become rather confusing and disorienting. Nonetheless, players shouldn't have a hard time completing them.

Here are the challenges:

Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights - 0/5,000 (TBA)

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights - 0/50 (TBA)

Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights - 0/25 (TBA)

Complete these three easy challenges for amazing rewards (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

In addition to the XP rewards, players will also receive cosmetics such as the Cloud Llama Board (Glider with unlockable styles), Brain Freeze Orangeberry (Back Bling with unlockable styles), and KA-BANG! (Wrap).

