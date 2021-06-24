Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event: All challenges, free rewards, end date and everything else you need to know

The Fortnite Cosmic Summer event is officially underway, bringing with it challenges, rewards and more. Set to begin on June 22nd, this is one of the most anticipated events of the season. Summer brings with it a lot of fun, and the same is obviously true in the world of Fortnite.

The teasers and leaks telling players to be at Believer Beach on June 22nd at 9 a.m. wasn't for a live event, rather signifying the beginning of the event. Here's everything about the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event.

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event details

While there was no live event at 9 a.m. on June 22nd, that was the official start of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event. The changes to Believer Beach were not for a live concert, as many players speculated, but rather just for the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event. What many believed to be the setup for a concert is just regular in-game changes to a POI.

The start date has already been announced and passed by. The end date for the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event is July 5th, so the clock is ticking. The events, challenges, and rewards, will only be available until then.

SEASHORE REWARDS:



- Completing 2 Cosmic Summer Queststs = Believer Beach Loading Screen

- Completing 6Cosmic Summer Quests = Icy Pop Wrap

- Completing 12 Cosmic Summer Quests = Lil’ Treat Emote#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/zl0KZ6ns2C — Mikey | Fortnite Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) June 22, 2021

The challenges for this event are staggered throughout the whole Cosmic Summer. Some challenges went live on June 22nd, and many players have already completed them. These are the ones that are currently live:

Deal damage to players in Bio Zone Wars Trio (1000)

Get headshot eliminations in Bio Zone Wars Trio (10)

Gain health or apply shields in Bio Zone Wars Trio (500)

Assist teammates with eliminations in Bio Zone Wars Trio (50)

Bio Zone Wars Trio. Image via YouTube

These will result in lots of XP, and it can unlock the free Cloud Llama Board players have been seeking. The next wave of challenges drops on June 25th, which is tomorrow. These include:

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (10)

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (1,000)

Revive teammates in Pro 100 (20)

Pro 100 minigame. Image via DropNite

The third wave releases on June 28th, including these challenges:

Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights (5,000)

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights (50)

Eliminate players while in a X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights (25)

Freaky Flights minigame. Image via Epic Games Store

The fourth and final wave of challenges is set to be released on June 31st, and it will include these:

Build structures in the Pit (500)

Eliminate players with five different types of weapons in a single the Pit match (five)

Get headshots in the Pit (50)

The Pit in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games Store

Each wave features a specific Creative mode minigame in Fortnite. The Cosmic Summer event will finish with these challenges and wrap up on July 5th. The Fortnite Cosmic Summer Event is now live and players can begin completing challenges and reaping the rewards.

