Fortnite Geoguessr a complete hit among fans

Geoguessr has taken the world by storm. For the Fortnite version, loopers will have to guess where on the map they are.

The premise for the main game is also simple: players will be placed somewhere in street view and have to guess where they are. This title was initially launched in 2013 but is seeing a resurgence thanks to being adapted for fictional maps.

Fortnite, Call of Duty, and many other games with playable maps are quickly becoming quite popular with fans. Geoguessr has gotten lots of offshoot titles, and the battle royale one is an absolute hit with fans.

Fortnite Geoguessr is making waves in fanbase

One thing users love to reminisce about is the old map. Locations like Salty Springs, Lonely Lodge, Haunted Hills, Junk Junction, and many others are gone. But they are far from forgotten.

One of the biggest complaints from Chapter 2 is that the map wasn't as good. The locations paled in comparison to the originals in the minds of many. Epic Games took that criticism in stride and gave gamers a few Chapter 1 spots back during Chapter 3.

All of that is to say that the map is a big part of the title, which is why Geoguessr is so popular. The locations on the map are familiar and iconic, making the game both fun and not too challenging.

Story continues below ad

Geoguessr is the official name for the singular game, so other titles function under different monikers. It's not called Fortnite Geoguessr, but rather "Where in Fortnite?"

It can be found online and is very easy to play.

Guessing a location (Image via whereinfortnite)

From there, players have a lot of options. The full history of the game, Chapters 1, 2, and 3, and even a singular season selection are available.

It can be customized. If users didn't play in Chapter 2, they don't have to see any of those locations come up.

Story continues below ad

From there, it can be customized even further. There can be anywhere from five to 40 rounds. There can be time limits of:

None

10 seconds

30 seconds

60 seconds

Loopers can also enable the ability to look around and zoom in if necessary. After that, it's all about finding out what locations are on screen. Many gamers are finding out that they know the game well.

Jake @EvolveJake Fortnite GeoGuessr has taught me I know this better than the city I have lived in my entire life Fortnite GeoGuessr has taught me I know this better than the city I have lived in my entire life https://t.co/XVmRyRvTU1

Others are sharing their impressive results:

Story continues below ad

There are more than a few skilled guessers online:

Lash @CasterLash I know, weird flex.. But there's no doubt I'm the Fortnite Geoguesser champion and there is no competition I know, weird flex.. But there's no doubt I'm the Fortnite Geoguesser champion and there is no competition https://t.co/1PAFPyf82q

The game's map is apparently one of the most recognizable in gaming history, which is probably what makes it so popular.

Story continues below ad

The game itself has a Twitter account that is pretty popular:

Where In Fortnite @WhereInFortnite

whereinfortnite.com guys go play new fortnite geoguessr and test your knowledge from all 20 seasons guys go play new fortnite geoguessr and test your knowledge from all 20 seasonswhereinfortnite.com https://t.co/5r5bwb2W6i

Once Chapter 3 Season 3 arrives, the map is probably going to be very different from Season 2. New sites will likely be added, which means the game will receive an update.

It's an online title, so it figures to be around for a long time. That's good news for gamers who love guessing locations from their favorite game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far