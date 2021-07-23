Will the old Fortnite map ever come back?

Fortnite is infamous for changing its map. Some POIs last a few seasons, and others may last almost an entire chapter. While there are always good POIs to land at Fortnite every season, some were ultimately better than others. Chapter 1 had a lot of great POIs, including Lonely Lodge, Tilted Towers, and others. Some consider the old map to be far superior to any newer one that has come out.

If epic ever brought back the old fortnite map, it’s crazy how many people would go back to it — муℓєѕ🌹 (@iMyIes) July 19, 2021

One of the biggest requests is bringing back the old map. It remains quite popular and would be a huge gift to the players. Will Fortnite ever do it?

Bringing back the old Fortnite map

While the ultimate answer to that question is probably not, there are ways Fortnite can do it. One way might be in the form of a Limited Time Mode. Fortnite brings back old game modes and old weapons in certain LTMs, so why not bring back an old map or a portion of it? One Twitter user thought that would be the way to do it.

i mean it would be cool to have a ''Throwback'' LTM where they bring back the old map with old LTM's but i don't think they will ever do that — MrAppieGaming (@MrAppieGamingtv) July 18, 2021

Another way would be through the Zero Point and rifts, although the prime opportunity for that has already passed. When the Zero Point was destabilizing, it was causing rifts to alternate universes. It eventually opened up a rift to the Marvel universe, so it's entirely plausible that it would have opened up to an alternate universe that never saw the Chapter 1 map removed.

When Zero Point was delivering pieces of different realities, like the Mandalorian, that was also another opportunity to bring back the old map. Fortnite players could have entered a game with no idea what map they'd be going into because of the rifts they were entering along the way.

If Fortnite were ever to bring back the old map, that would be the way they did it. There's no way they'd revert the island. It would have to have different options and likely be random, or the majority would only play the old map.

As it stands, the likelihood of that happening is slim. While many players want it, that would be going back, and Fortnite is always moving forward. There have been some things happening that indicate that Fortnite might be considering it, but it is still doubtful.

