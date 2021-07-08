5 iconic locations in Fortnite that every player wants back

Fortnite has become infamous for its constantly changing map. The game was released during the summer of 2017. Four years later, the only surviving POIs from Chapter 1 are Pleasant Park and Retail Row. The second chapter saw the destruction of a lot of POIs and the re-shaping of the map.

Fortnite has had some iconic locations over the years, and many players miss them. Here are five of those POIs.

I miss the old fortnite points of interests.



tilted, neo tilted, salty towers, paradise palms, lucky landing, lonely lodge, etc….



I hope epic adds in old pois in the new map like ch2 season 5. — Bluesoms (@bluesomss) July 7, 2021

POIs that Fortnite players want back

#5 - Salty Springs

Salty Springs was a great location from several seasons of Chapter 1. Fortnite players often landed here because of its vast loot and central location. It was very similar to Pleasant Park (a neighborhood) and had lots of houses. It was better than Pleasant Park, though, because it was very often in the first Storm Circle, making it one of the best landing spots.

Salty Springs (Image via Epic Games)

4 - Lonely Lodge

Lonely Lodge was one of the best locations in the first season of Fortnite. While it was on the edge of the map, it was a big risk to stay there in terms of being in the first Storm Circle. It did have tons of loot though. A whole squad could loot the area and acquire ample weapons and items. The vast number of trees made it a great source of wood, and landing on the tower gave players a quicker landing since it was so high up.

Lonely Lodge tower (Image via Fortnite)

#3 - Moisty Palms

A mixture of Paradise Palms and Moisty Mire combined two fan favorite POIs and gave the players this great location. They could crouch here, become props, and hide from enemies quite easily. There were a lot of rifts located around, too. Moisty Palms even brought back the prison in a roundabout fashion, which was another favorite location.

Here's the official trailer for the new Moisty Palms rift zone #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/G2PGAjjDFD — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) September 11, 2019

#2 - Dusty

Dusty, either Depot or Divot, was one of the most popular and beloved locations from Chapter 1. When it was destroyed, players weren't happy, but when it returned as the Divot, players were overjoyed. However, it shortly ended up being removed again. Dusty Divot was originally an unnamed location at the beginning of Chapter 1, so many players loved seeing it get a name.

Dusty Depot (Image via Fortnite)

#1 - Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers was easily the most popular POI in Chapter 1 of Fortnite. The first time it was removed, lots of players were upset. It was then revived as Neo Tilted, which satisfied a lot of players. There are now rumors that Tilted is returning, increasing the excitement and anticipation of the return of one of the best locations Fortnite has ever had.

Tilted Towers (Image via Fortnite)

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

Edited by Allan Mathew