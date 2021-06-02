Fortnite: Top 5 Chapter 1 POIs

Chapter 1 of Fortnite culminated in a major change to the map. While each of the ten seasons in Chapter 1 did see some changes to the map, the change from Chapter 1 to 2 was rather drastic. Some fans prefer and miss the old Fortnite map and locations.

Bring back old Fortnite. Old Map, old weapons, old items, old vehicles. Just bring back the real Fortnite! — MG33 (@MG3377962727) June 1, 2021

Fortnite saw 250 million players in 2018, just over a year after its release. Since then, that number has risen to 350 million. While that is a lot of players, the growth rate has slowed drastically since then. One reason for this could be the fact that a lot of the original aspects are missing, including the map.

Top 5 POI's from Fortnite Chapter 1

5) Tomato Town

Tomato Town was a pretty strong location. It was located off-center, so even if the first Storm Circle wasn't around it, it was probably pretty close. This was a fan-favorite location and probably got even better when it was remade into the Tomato Temple.

Tomato Town was one of the more memorable locations in Fortnite Chapter 1, as it even got a name drop in an extremely popular Fortnite parody. Doesn't get much more popular than that.

4) Lonely Lodge

Lonely Lodge was a bit of a hidden Fortnite gem. Tucked away on the far right side of the map, it was either at the very end of the Battle Bus' route or it was pretty far off the route. However, it was a really great location, especially in Squads. Lonely Lodge had several landing points with chests, including the tower.

The tower at Lonely Lodge. Image via Forever Fortnite

The tower could have two chests on it, and usually a loot spawn underneath the last level of stairs. This also allowed players to land higher and get a quicker start to their looting. The cabin was also a great landing spot as it usually had multiple chests and a vending machine (when those were in the game).

Probably Lonely Lodge. My friend and I used to land there pretty much every game. Not that many people landed there, and it was easy to get loot/mats. A close second for me would be Lucky Landing for the same reasons... pic.twitter.com/neXSyzFA8L — Flux Wants Dare! (@RealFlux_) May 26, 2021

3) Haunted Hills

While not as big a location, thus limiting the ability to go there as a Squad, this location is great for solo and duo matches. Much like the tower at Lonely Lodge, Haunted Hills featured a church with a tower, giving players a possible chest and the immediate high ground in case of a fight.

This building could have two chests in it. Image via Forever Fortnite

The church could have up to three chests and there were up to three other chests located in the POI. Its location in the top left corner of the map made it perfect for players who like to avoid battles in the early part of the game. Usually, being far away from the first Storm Circle is a downside, but there's great loot here, and the house nearby was a great secondary looting location on the way towards the circle.

Haunted hills I always landed in solos it was a nice chill spot — cooltom64 (@cooltom64) May 26, 2021

3. Dusty Divot

Dusty Divot was once a nameless location on the map. Then it was named Dusty Depot, which was a fan favorite until a meteor destroyed it, creating Dusty Divot. Dusty Depot/Divot went through a lot during its time. It was destroyed, removed and restored to Fortnite, all in one chapter.

The original Dusty Depot. Image via Reddit

Dusty Divot was a great location because there were really two locations within this one POI - the broken down depot and the meteor-induced divot. Both places offered loot, and the location was almost precisely in the middle of the map, making it a safe bet to be within the first Storm Circle.

1) Tilted Towers

Perhaps the busiest location in all of Fortnite history, Tilted Towers was obviously a fan-favorite. Any player willing to drop there was either completing challenges or was pretty confident. It was nearly impossible to drop into Tilted Towers and make it out without being involved in a fight.

Tilted Towers. Image via Epic Games Store

With that being said, as one of the bigger locations, it definitely had plenty of loot. There was a clock tower, giving players who landed there a birds eye view of the chaos ensuing down below. Games starting in Tilted Towers were sure to be eventful, if nothing else.

