Fortnite gets a new 'Time-travel' feature for replays in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite is constantly evolving with new mechanics being added, real-life personalities being introduced as characters in-game, and of course, the loot pool is always growing.

While these may be the crowning features of the battle royale mode and storyline development, they don't represent the entirety of the game. On the other side of the spectrum lies Creative Mode and other features associated with it.

Although Creative Mode is updated on a regular basis, Replay Mode has remained the same since Chapter 1. This has changed following the 19.40 update as a new feature was added in. While this update went unnoticed for the most part, it will revolutionize how players view their replays in-game.

Replay Mode got a major upgrade in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Before talking about the upgrade, players need to understand what Replay Mode is. It essentially allows players to view a recording of a saved match. They are able to change the camera angle and jump between different players' perspectives as well.

Although professionals mostly use the mode to replay matches and study strategy, the creative community makes good use of it too. A lot of content creators use this mode to create their videos.

HYPEX @HYPEX Time of Day can now be changed in Replay Mode! (image by u/ShrideFortnite) Time of Day can now be changed in Replay Mode! (image by u/ShrideFortnite) https://t.co/aV1JPIvhkS

Epic Games added in a 'Time-travel' feature for replays in Chapter 3 Season 1. Players will now be able to change the time of day in Replay Mode.

Rather than having to wait for the time of day to change in-game, players can now change the time of day at will. This will make it easier to create content without worrying about lighting. Given how dynamic in-game lights can be, this will be a game-changer for many.

Heisenberg @TheBlueMaestro @HYPEX YES!! FINALLY I WONT HAVE TO STAY IN BATTLE LAB FOR HALF AN HOUR EVERY TIME @HYPEX YES!! FINALLY I WONT HAVE TO STAY IN BATTLE LAB FOR HALF AN HOUR EVERY TIME

What does the community think about the update?

Based on feedback from social platforms, the community is more than happy about this new update. The ability to adjust lighting as needed will make work easier for content creators and "Fortographers" as well. Here's what a few players had to say:

Voldy @MC_Voldy @HYPEX Fortography is gonna be so much better now @HYPEX Fortography is gonna be so much better now

Twez @TwezVFX @l2thhour @HYPEX YOO we could have some crazy shots w this feature @l2thhour @HYPEX YOO we could have some crazy shots w this feature

With the developers stepping up and improving every aspect of Fortnite, it's clear that they intend to further enhance the ability to create content in-game itself. This will allow more players to explore the vast Creative Mode that's already present in the game.

