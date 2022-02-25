Fortnite leak shows upcoming update for Creative maps menu

The Fortnite developers are constantly moving forward and trying to perfect their game. It's one of the reasons why the game is still so popular four years after its arguable peak. The developers are constantly sending out substantial updates and keeping players invested.

The next sizeable update will put the game at v19.40, and there's several big changes coming with it. It's expected to arrive next week (likely on Tuesday) and has been tabbed the final major update for Chapter 3 Season 1.

One of the biggest and most influential changes is happening to Creative mode. The v19.40 update will revolutionize how players view Creative maps in the hub. Here's what fans can expect.

New leak shows big change coming to Fortnite Creative hub

This latest leak comes courtesy of iFireMonkey, a prominent leaker and content creator in the community. He states that the final major update for this season will get more players to view the custom trailers that creators may have made for their maps.

Spotted by In the final update of Chapter 3 - Season 1 (v19.40) creative map video trailers will autoplay above the game tile when a player selects your island in the Discover tab.Spotted by @SpushFNBR In the final update of Chapter 3 - Season 1 (v19.40) creative map video trailers will autoplay above the game tile when a player selects your island in the Discover tab.Spotted by @SpushFNBR https://t.co/RttKvRMNjB

The information comes from the Fortnite Discord, where one user laid out all the details for the upcoming change:

"If you have ever uploaded a video trailer with your island through the Discover submission form, your trailer will autoplay above the game tile when a player selects your island in Discover... As an additional note, if a trailer is uploaded it will supersede the current render image when a player has your game highlighted."

Now, maps in Creative will showcase the gameplay and whatever else creators add to the trailer rather than a basic stock image for it.

The Creative Hub will be very different (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

This creates an opportunity for those who are talented in that area to showcase their skills and will likely be more enticing to players than the stock image was.

The community is understandably excited about this update as it continues to improve the Creative side of the game, which has become quite popular.

Fortunately, they will more than likely not have to wait much longer since most updates arrive on Tuesdays. It is the last update of the season so it might be delayed, but March 1 looks to be a probable date.

