Fortnite gets its worst Locker Bundle to ever exist

Every now and then Epic Games adds a special Locker Bundle to the Fortnite Item Shop. The cosmetic items in these Bundles are hand-picked by content creators and famous personalities from within the community. For the most part, the Locker Bundles are received with a lot of hype and happiness. However, the latest Locker Bundle dedicated to Agustin51 hasn't done too well.

According to the community, Agustin51's Locker Bundle is not something they wanted. It's being described as the "worst Locker Bundle known to mankind." While this may seem rather harsh, the comments on the thread supports the statement. Suffice to say, Epic Games got this one really wrong.

Although the ideation of cosmetics in the Bundle were perfect for the July 4 celebrations, the execution was terrible. Given that Locker Bundles are supposed to excite and create hype, this one failed miserably. If anything, fans made fun of it and have called out Epic Games for the same.

Agustin51's Fortnite Locker Bundle is downright terrible according to the community

As mentioned, Agustin51's Fortnite Locker Bundle has been received poorly. While most would imagine it's due to the cost, it's actually due to the cosmetics that are part of the Bundle. For the most part, they are random at best and do not sync with each other no matter what. Here's what a few fans had to say:

As seen from just a few comments, they absolutely hate the Locker Bundle. None of the cosmetics items match and are at best, completely random. However, not everyone feels that it's completely useless:

Many users state that the randomness of the Locker Bundle is the entire reason why it's worth buying. Given that these Bundles are rather unique in nature and feature a mix-and-match of cosmetics, they stand out from the mundane crowd. That said, according to one user, the pick of cosmetic items is not random:

It seems that the cosmetics items are based on memes that are showcased on Agustin51's YouTube channel. Nevertheless, the user also mentions that the Bundle is still a mess. Given that players have to spend V-Bucks to buy it, having random cosmetic items makes no sense.

One truly has to wonder if this was a good idea. The combination of cosmetic items are so random that it doesn't even fit the July 4 celebration theme. Aside from the Nitrojerry (Outfit), everything else is out of place. Perhaps the only upside to things is that many users were able to buy the Locker Bundle at a very low price since they owned other cosmetics items that were part of it.

How long will Agustin51's Locker Bundle stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Agustin51's Locker Bundle in-game (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of now, there's no indication that the Locker Bundle will be vaulted anytime soon. Since it's a curated bundle, it will be in the Fortnite Item Shop for quite some time. Epic Games will allow fans to take their time and purchase it. That being said, it should be available until the end of the Summer Escape Event. Here's what the Bundle contains:

Nitrojerry (Outfit)

Fizzle (Back Bling)

Knockwurst (Pickaxe)

Batso (Glider)

Crabby (Emote)

Moo! (Wrap)

Short Fuse (Emote)

All said and done, while it may not be a fan-favorite, if nothing else, the controversy has helped create traction on social media. But hopefully, next time around, the upcoming curated Locker Bundle will be better, or at least, the cosmetic items will be more in-sync.

