Fortnite Glider makes history after not being in Item Shop for 2000 days

Fortnite builds supply-and-demand with its in-game cosmetics by rotating them in and out of the Item Shop after a certain time. While a few are showcased for days at a stretch, others are removed after two to three days. Thankfully, if there's no controversy surrounding the cosmetic item in question, they eventually return to the Item Shop sooner or later. However, not all make it back.

There are a few cosmetics that are deemed exclusive in nature. They are either part of an in-game event or associated with the Battle Pass or Crew.

But aside from these anomalies, a few other cosmetics have also been out of the rotation for not only months but years. One cosmetic item, the Mako (Glider), has been excluded for the longest time possible.

The mystery behind Fortnite's longest-ever vaulted cosmetic item - Mako (Glider)

Shiina @ShiinaBR



It is the first Fortnite Item Shop cosmetic ever to reach the "last seen 2,000 days ago" mark The Mako glider was last seen in the Item Shop exactly 2,000 days agoIt is the first Fortnite Item Shop cosmetic ever to reach the "last seen 2,000 days ago" mark The Mako glider was last seen in the Item Shop exactly 2,000 days ago 😳It is the first Fortnite Item Shop cosmetic ever to reach the "last seen 2,000 days ago" mark https://t.co/eaO4k0Jbs9

According to leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR, the Mako (Glider) is the first Fortnite Item Shop cosmetic to reach the "last seen 2,000 days ago" mark. This roughly translates to five and a half years. This makes it the longest-vaulted cosmetic item in the history of Fortnite. But why has this inconspicuous Glider been vaulted for so long?

Defaults @DefaultsBR @ShiinaBR And will definitely stay, It was a mistake that it was sold in the item shop. Most people don't get that @ShiinaBR And will definitely stay, It was a mistake that it was sold in the item shop. Most people don't get that

It was first added to the Item Shop on January 2, 2018, and could be purchased for 500 V-Bucks. It was removed the same day after receiving backlash from the community. While this seems odd, the Glider in question was exclusive to Chapter 1 Season 1. Players could obtain it by reaching Seasonal Level 25.

As such is the case, cosmetics deemed exclusive cannot and should not be added to the game once their stipulated timeline for being available ends. That being said, adding the cosmetic to the Item Shop broke all the rules.

For this reason, the Mako (Glider) will never be unvaulted. Perhaps an iteration of it may be introduced to the game in the future, but the original version of the item will remain vaulted. Here's how some users reacted to the news:

ky @jilroberts @ShiinaBR oh i remember when i got this. @ShiinaBR oh i remember when i got this.

Metanodes.ai @metanodesai @ShiinaBR They’d make billions if they brought it back now @ShiinaBR They’d make billions if they brought it back now

Toaster 💎 @toastermrvl I have it but like never use it. Thousands of different colors and better audios of the default glider have been… @ShiinaBR It's cool that it's rare but the people who so desperately want it to return I just want to know why...it is a really basic glider and I just don't see the appealI have it but like never use it. Thousands of different colors and better audios of the default glider have been… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @ShiinaBR It's cool that it's rare but the people who so desperately want it to return I just want to know why...it is a really basic glider and I just don't see the appeal 😅I have it but like never use it. Thousands of different colors and better audios of the default glider have been… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zXjQnc4qxt

✨Charlotte✨ @EgirlCharlotte @ShiinaBR I have it and never use it cos the whole "flex" is cringe @ShiinaBR I have it and never use it cos the whole "flex" is cringe

unlmt Eric @ufweric @ShiinaBR glad I got it when it very first dropped @ShiinaBR glad I got it when it very first dropped

Although the Mako (Glider) is a rare cosmetic, not everyone appears impressed or intrigued about its permanent exit. Nonetheless, for those who own it, they have with them a part of Fortnite's history.

Which other cosmetic items have been out of rotation from the Item Shop for over 500 days?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Glider: Mako (2,000 Days Ago)

Backbling: Rust Bucket (1,893 Days Ago)

Emote: Fresh (1,677 Days Ago)… Here is a list of cosmetics for each category that hasn't returned to the Item Shop in the longest time, cosmetics apart of bundles are included to help make the list completeGlider: Mako (2,000 Days Ago)Backbling: Rust Bucket (1,893 Days Ago)Emote: Fresh (1,677 Days Ago)… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Here is a list of cosmetics for each category that hasn't returned to the Item Shop in the longest time, cosmetics apart of bundles are included to help make the list completeGlider: Mako (2,000 Days Ago)Backbling: Rust Bucket (1,893 Days Ago)Emote: Fresh (1,677 Days Ago)… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Based on in-game statistics, the Mako (Glider) is not the only cosmetic to be vaulted for this long. Here's a list of cosmetic items that have been vaulted for over 500 days:

Glider: Mako (2,000)

Backbling: Rust Bucket (1,893)

Emote: Fresh (1,677)

Toy: Pigskin (1,603)

Skin: Reflex (1,574)

Pickaxe: Widow's Bite (1,511)

Banner: Mecha Team Banner (1,436)

Wrap: World Cup 2019 (1,428)

Music Pack: Get Funky (1,418)

Contrail: Synth Streak (1,124)

Loading Screen: Storm The Agency (1,123)

Emoticon: Different Tasty Snack (543)

Spray: Jinxed (505)

While a few, like the Rust Bucket (Back Bling), were exclusive to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3, others, like Fresh (Emote), will remain vaulted due to a lawsuit. That being said, if Epic Games ever unvaults any of these cosmetic items, there will be plenty of mixed reactions from the community.

Poll : 0 votes