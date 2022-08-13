Fortnite glitch is accidently turning the game non children friendly

Glitches in Fortnite are a common occurrence. Given the nature of the game, seeing and experiencing a few every now and then is to be expected. In most cases, they are harmless and provide some entertainment to players until they are patched.

However, a few tend to break the game and provide the user with an unfair advantage. Even if they don't ruin the gaming experience, they do create an unpleasant environment for others. Speaking of which, due to a new emote glitch that was recently discovered, things have become rather toxic and adulterated in-game.

Things have gotten weird in Fortnite again

Respect The Peace emote was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 1. It signifies peace, prosperity, and brotherhood. However, it would seem that things have gotten out of hand due to a simple cosmetic glitch. To understand how this happened, readers will need to know more about the Snap outfit.

This outfit was introduced in the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. As the name suggests, players can unlock different body parts to "snap" onto the character. Sort of like a complex version of Potato Head. Players can select between various iterations of heads, arms, and torsos.

While some claimed Epic was lazy in its design, none could have foreseen the disaster that was about to unfold. Coming back to the emote, when used with Snap, nothing out of the ordinary happens. The character does the emote by thumping their fist on the chest and displaying a peace sign at the end.

However, when used with the Tenta-Classic arm piece, the peace sign turns into a "flip-off." Since the peace sign is made using the index and middle finger, it becomes impossible to do it correctly while using this augmented arm.

Since all characters emote the same way, it would seem that adding in an arm with three fingers was a technical oversight on Epic's part. That being said, it's obvious that it wasn't done intentionally. Given the number of emotes and cosmetics in-game, the team cannot anticipate every possible glitch. Here's what it looks like:

Note: Viewer discretion is advised as it may be offensive to some readers.

When will this Fortnite emote glitch be fixed?

As of now, both the emote and arm augmentation piece are still in the game. It would seem that the issue has not yet been added to the official bug/glitch board on Trello. This means that the developers are not yet aware of the problem. Given that it was discovered a few hours ago, things will take some time to progress.

On that note, fixing this glitch is rather complicated. Since the Tenta-Classic arm piece/augmentation is a Battle Pass exclusive, it can't be removed or refunded as players might get upset. The alternative option would be vaulting emotes that cause this issue until a workaround can be included.

Since both options will irk the community as the oversight is technically Epic's fault, they'll have to tread carefully while implementing fixes. Nevertheless, with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 coming to an end in just over a month's time, the glitch may not be fixed anytime soon.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta