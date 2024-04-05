Fortnite glitch causes player to get eliminated after jumping under the effect of Flowberry Fizz, community provides an explanation

Fortnite, like every other game, is prone to glitches and bugs that can disrupt an otherwise immersive and satisfying experience. Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/thatHadron, where the player showcased a moment where the circumstances of their untimely elimination didn't really line up.

In the Reddit clip, u/thatHadron can be seen in a solo match in Chapter 5 Season 2, clad in the Ice King skin and navigating a top 10 situation while positioned atop the Loot Island. As they finished looting and also struggled to mantle over structures, the player noticed an enemy player approaching.

This prompted them to use the Flowberry Fizz in their inventory to give themselves a low gravity effect before leaping off the Island. However, u/thatHadron was surprised to find themselves eliminated upon landing, leaving the player and many members of the Fortnite community confused.

Comments from the Fortnite community

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

This prompted a flurry of reactions from the community, with Reddit user u/hotsaucebunny expressing their confusion at how the player got eliminated despite being under the effects of Flowberry. Responding to this, Reddit user u/EdgeSerious6793 theorized how the effects of Flowberry might have ended right when the player was about to land.

Adding to the discussion, u/TitleComprehensive96 suggested that the Flowberry Fizz effect does not go away while a player is in the air, indicating u/thatHadron might have hit something that counts as land, causing the player to lose the effect.

However, in the discussion, Reddit user u/Embarrased-Talk7979's comment provided a more plausible and detailed explanation for the Fortnite glitch, exclaiming:

"There is a bug where if you under the fizz/berry effect if you sprint jump then jump again as soon as you land, the next time you hit the ground you will take fall damage. The game didn’t register that you landed and that’s why you take fall damage after the second immediate jump."

How does the Flowberry Fizz work in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

The Flowberry Fizz was first introduced with the mid-season update for Chapter 5 Season 1, and ever since its introduction, it has become a beloved healing item in the game due to its functionality. Players gain 5 shields per second and acquire a short-lived low-gravity effect when they use the Flowberry Fizz.

The low gravity effect lasts 10 seconds, which may not seem long. However, the Flowberry Fizz can allow players to maneuver around opponents and even avoid fall damage when jumping from tall buildings, provided they are not affected by the Fortnite glitch captured in u/thatHadron's clip.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!