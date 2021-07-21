Fortnite hatchery campfire locations: Where to stoke campfires near different hatcheries in Season 7

Ever since the Fortnite 17.20 update, Bushranger has been acting weird, to say the least. After tasking players to construct a wooden hatchery and collect music records for an egg with an unknown creature inside, the NPC is now further tasking players to keep the egg warm by stoking the campfire outside the hatcheries.

These are the #Fortnite Week 7 Legendary Quests that release in 2 hours from now!



This week we're helping Bushranger raise an egg at hatcheries and helping to raise it! pic.twitter.com/lG194rz2oK — NathanIsAGamer (@NathanIsAGamer1) July 21, 2021

This is very perplexing given the current ongoing alien invasion, which has intensified recently. It's almost as if the NPC is unaware of the impending doom looming above the island and has its own agenda to fulfill.

Nonetheless, players interested in earning some experience points can help the Bushranger by stoking campfires near two hatcheries on the island. Upon completing the challenge, players will receive 30,000 XP as a reward.

"Stoke campfires near different hatcheries" Legendary challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

How to complete the "Stoke campfires near different hatcheries" Fortnite Week 7 Legendary challenge

To complete this challenge, players will have to stoke a campfire near two different hatchery sites. To do this, players will have to light a campfire and then use 30 pieces of wood to stoke the flame.

Wood can be found at all three locations quite easily due to the availability of trees in the area. Alternatively, players can even break down the wooden house to use as firewood.

Here are the locations for stroking a campfire:

1) East of Mount Kay

2) Unremarkable Shack (Northwest of Craggy Cliffs)

3) South of Slurpy Swamp

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Fortnite's campfire is overpowering

In addition to completing the challenge, players who are in low health or are in a damaged vehicle can use the campfire to heal up. Not only will it rapidly heal players, but it will also repair damaged vehicles as well. Unlike some consumables, the campfire heals players up to 100%.

Using campfires is one of the best ways to heal in-game as it only takes 30 wood to stoke. In fact, this healing method, in conjunction with food, is so powerful that players could even survive in the storm with a bit of luck and a lot of stacking of resources.

Note: Fortnite week 7 Legendary challenges go live on July 21st, 10:00 a.m. ET

