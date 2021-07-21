Fortnite week 7 alien artifacts location: All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Week seven of Fortnite Season 7 has begun, and with it the opportunity to collect more alien artifacts to unlock styles for the Kymera. It would also seem that Epic Games has finally dealt with the problem of a missing artifact from week three, and has graciously added it to the game.

Players will be able to collect six new artifacts this week instead of the usual five. Fortnite alien artifacts for week seven are set to go live on July 22th, 10 AM ET. With that being said, here are the exact locations for all new alien artifacts added to the game.

Week 7 Alien Artifact locations pic.twitter.com/ynBMs0DqbZ — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) July 20, 2021

Fortnite Season 7: All alien artifact Week 7 locations

1) Stealthy Stronghold

Watch out for wolves (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

The Fortnite week seven alien artifact at Stealthy Stronghold can be found within the tower on the left hand side of the main entrance gate when approaching it from the north. Simply land on the wall next to the tower, and enter the room within the tower to collect the artifact.

2) Dinky Dish

Be very sneaky around IO Guards (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

A short distance southeast of Craggy Cliffs, players will find an IO POI known as Dinky Dish. Located within the main building in the area, players will find an alien artifact on the ground floor. The location is relatively safe, but if players are spotted by the IO guards, they will turn hostile and attack.

3) Drop Shop

Look out below! (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

An easy way to find this Fortnite week seven alien artifact location would be to follow the stream southeast of the Aftermath. Players should stay on high ground until they reach a bridge that stretches across the ravine.

Built upon reaching the bridge, players will find the Drop Shop POI where the alien artifact will be located behind a breakable steel garage door. An easy way to get to it would be to simply jump off and collect it. Fall damage shouldn't be a concern as the stream is located directly below.

4) Camp Cod

Camp Cod could use a facelift (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Camp Cod is located a good distance southeast of Misty Meadows. The alien artifact can be located on the first floor of the largest building in the area. It shouldn't be too hard to spot, as it'll be the brightest object within the structure.

5) Dampy Dish

All loopers must wash their hands (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Located southwest of Slurpy Swamp, players can find an alien artifact hidden inside the restroom of the IO satellite base known as Dampy Dish.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Bonus - Fortnite week three alien artifact location

Rainbow Rentals

The missing artifact from week three has finally been added to the game. It is located at a POI known as Rainbow Rentals. Players can easily find the location by traveling southwest from Holly Hatchery.

The missing Alien Artifact from Week 3 has FINALLY been added!



Thanks to @Luwwani for pointing this out to me! pic.twitter.com/OaOYSIyu2g — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 20, 2021

