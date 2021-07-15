Fortnite week 6 alien artifacts location: All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Another week, another set of Fortnite alien artifacts for players to collect. Unlike last week, this time around players will have to cover some ground to collect these artifacts as they are scattered around the map.

No worries though, as this article provides the exact location for each artifact and detailed instructions on how to collect them. With that being said, here are all the locations for Fortnite week 6 alien artifacts. Happy hunting, loopers!

Fortnite Season 7: All alien artifact Week 6 locations

1) Corny Complex

Located inside the tiny shack on the farm at Corny Complex (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

The easiest way to find this location would be to look for the pond at Corny Complex. The artifact is suspended in mid-air inside the small shack, which is on the field southeast of the pond. If landing directly at the POI, players only need to look for the largest field to find the shack.

2) East of Steel Farm

Located direct east of Steel Farm (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Once done collecting the Fortnite alien artifact from the Corny Complex, players should head directly east to the Steel Farm, and further east across the river to the small purple alien POI. Hidden among the alien flora players will find an alien artifact.

3) Base Camp Hotel

South of Retail Row on top of the snowy hill (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

The location is a bit off beat and hard to get to on foot. The best option for collecting the artifact here will be to land directly and find it. The POI is known as the Base Camp Hotel and is the second largest snow covered hill south of Retail Row. The artifact can be found inside a small structure that has a staircase.

4) Lockie's Lighthouse

Inside the small house next to the larger house (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Getting here should be a breeze, and players don't need to look hard to find the artifact. It can be found inside the smallest structure which is located next to the larger house.

5) Orelia Island

Located udner the ruins of the structure on the island (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

A good way to reach this island would be to either land at the POI directly if possible, or build a land bridge from the south of Flushed Factory across to the location. While swimming is an easy option, a bridge would be better for a number of reasons. The artifact can be located underneath the ruins.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Note: Fortnite alien artifacts for week 6 will go live on July 15th, 10 AM ET.

