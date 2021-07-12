Fortnite Season 7, Week 6 Challenges leaked: Full list of all Epic & Legendary challenges

With each passing week, new things arrive in Fortnite. At some point, all the rumored arrivals, such as Superman, will be added, but each week new additions are being made to Fortnite. New alien artifacts, new events pertaining to the storyline and of course, new challenges. With the non-linear, non-tiered battle pass added for Chapter 2 Season 7, completing challenges quickly gives players the opportunity to get the items they want from the battle pass.

This week's Fortnite challenges haven't dropped yet, but they'll go live in a couple of days. Challenges leaked earlier this week so players can be prepared when they inevitably go live.

Fortnite Week 6 challenges

As with every week, there are free challenges that all players can complete, regardless of whether or not they have purchased the battle pass. Then there are the ones that only those who have the battle pass have access to. These are the challenges for Week 6:

Stage 1 Part 1: Get Slone's order from a payphone- Land at and interact with a payphone to receive the order from Doctor Slone and complete the first part of this challenge.

Stage 1 Part 2: Place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed's Farm- There will be various locations to interact at and place the supplies

Stage 2: Deal damage to players at farms- Deal 25 damage to players in any farm location on the Fortnite island, such as Corny Complex or Hayseed's Farm

Stage 3: Use an Inflate A Bull- Interact with one Inflate a Bull to complete this challenge

Inflate A Bull. Image via Twitter

Stage 4: Place cow decoys in farms- Interact at certain locations to place 3 fake cows in farm locations

Stage 5: Damage an alien driven saucer- Deal 25 damage to an alien driven ship in Fortnite

Collect gold bars- Collect a total of 500 gold bars

Spend gold bars- Spend a total of 500 gold bars

Destroy equipment on top of abductors- There will be 3 interactions to complete this challenge

Open chests or ammo boxes in low gravity areas- There are low gravity areas on the map and players need to open 3 chests or ammo boxes to complete

Deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery- Anywhere besides the newest POI is a good place to deploy 3 alien nanites

Alien nanites. Image via Fortnite Insider

Destroy alien trees- There are several alien trees (pictured below) throughout the map and players need to destroy 5

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck or Fortnite Radio- All 3 locations need to be planted at

These challenges will go live in a couple of days, so Fortnite players should be prepared for these.

