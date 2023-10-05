Fortnite: Hide in a Haystack, Dumpster, and Flusher

Although Fortnite is an all-out Battle Royale experience, there are ways to be stealthy and sneaky. During the course of an engagement, it is possible to hide or escape from opponents for a brief duration. While these mechanics are not highlighted as such, they do exist, and have been there for a while. You can hide in certain environmental assets to break an opponent's line of sight.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 6 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to hide in a Haystack, Dumpster, and Flusher. Since this task involves no combat, it should not be too difficult to complete it in the span of a single match. Upon completion of said task, you will receive 15,000 experience points.

Hide in a Haystack, Dumpster, and Flusher in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Hide in a Haystack, Dumpster, and Flusher. It can be done in any order.

1) Where to find Haystacks

All Haystack locations in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Haystacks can only be found at the Named Location known as Frenzy Fields. Given that this is a farm, it makes sense to see them located here. There are a total of 13 Haystacks that can be interacted with on the property. Keep in mind that they can be destroyed as they are rather fragile, so take care while trying to interact with them.

2) Where to find Dumpsters

All Dumpster locations in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Dumpsters are more common and are widely located across the island, but they are found en masse in highly developed/industrialized Named Locations. Three of the best places to find Dumpsters are Sanguine Suites, Slappy Shores, and Mega City. Given that Sanguine Suites is owned by Kado Thorne and is heavily armed, it may not be the best place to look for Dumpsters.

On the other hand, Slappy Shores and Mega City and relatively quieter Named Locations, which will make completing this task easier. If you are looking for even quieter locations, Landmarks such as Fallow Fuel (north of Kenjutsu Crossing) and Beep 'N Bounce (northeast of Shady Stilts) are the best option.

3) Where to find Flushers

All Flusher locations in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Flushers are rather unique as they are not just hiding spaces, but also act as teleportation devices on the island. Certain Flushers will teleport you from one area of the map to another. Nevertheless, they are great places to hide in. A few can be found in Named Locations such as Shattered Slabs, Rumble Ruins, and Brutal Bastion.

On that note, take care while interacting with them. As mentioned, some of them can teleport you to a different part of the map. If you are playing with a team, you may get separated and ambushed by opponents. Stick together while using Flushers.

