Fortnite history repeats itself as an ominous sphere hovers over the Island yet again

With Season 8's alleged antagonist hovering over the center of the map, a location called the Convergence, veteran Fortnite players are starting to notice a pattern flowing through the storylines. On several occasions in this chapter, Epic Games focused on the middle of the map. Usually, this is done through flying objects.

Zero Point took over in Seasons 4 and 5 of Chapter 2. The Spire in Chapter 6 also displays the same type of deal. Even further back, in Chapter 1 Season 7, the Ice King placed his floating orb over Polar Peak, laying the foundation for future events like what players are season in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite continues the trend of floating objects above the island

The Cube Queen had now taken her place over the Golden Cube where the Aftermath used to be when the aliens took over in Season 7. Fortnite players are starting to state how Epic Games is running out of ideas for storylines and repeating old patterns from previous seasons.

In past seasons, Fortnite characters who deal with hovering objects over the island have been the primary enemies in the plot. While this solidifies the Cube Queen as a major threat, this theme is starting to get old.

With punchcard quests prepping Fortnite players for battles against Cube Monsters, it's clear that the Cubes themselves and the Sideways areas are what Season 8 is focusing on.

Ariana Grande, who made an appearance during the alien invasion of Season 7, has officially been added as an NPC as the Cube Monster Hunter. She offers a quest chain that deals with the Cubes similar to other quest players have engaged in.

Fortnite could be retelling the same tale from years past if they don't find a way to spice up the storyline. Long time players have spotted several overlaps from other themes and it's not surprising at this point.

