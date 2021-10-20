How to reveal the command signal in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 for Ariana Grande's quest

Fortnite's Season 8 continues to add NPCs to the game for players to interact with and receive their punchcard quest chains. Ariana Grande is a popular pop star who was previously seen in Fortnite's Season 7 with her live concert event and concept art.

The superstar has made a comeback to the game, and has landed on the island at Believer Beach.

Ariana Grande's quests will reward players with a grand total of 150,000 experience points when they're all completed. For this one, players will need to find the command signal and interact with it.

Where to complete the command signal quest for Ariana Grande in Fortnite

To reveal the command signal, players will need to travel to Weeping Woods. Precisely, a place in the middle of the buildings, where a tablet's small outline is hovering above the ground. Once there, Fortnite players need to mimic the stances lit up by the beacons surrounding the tablet.

Other command signal locations are scattered throughout the Fortnite map, including near Corny Crops and that area. However, Weeping Woods is the easiest to find since it's among the significant buildings there.

One beacon appears to be in a crouching position, another resembles a player using a harvest tool, and the last one with a player standing. Perform these actions, and the tablet will come to life above the ground.

This is all it takes to activate the command signal for Ariana Grande's quest to receive 30,000 experience points. There are other quests surrounding this one, so players will have plenty of opportunities to work with Grande and her monster-hunting quest chain.

Ariana came through in Season 7 when aliens invaded the island. Now, she has arrived once again to help defeat the Cube monsters and the Sideways anomalies. Look for her to be more involved as Season 8 progresses and the Cubes take over.

Also Read

Additionally, Doctor Slone is making moves towards the Cubes as well by moving closer to the secret bunker. Fortnite's quests and NPCs seem to be heading towards a rapid climax with the Cubes and the entire story.

Players should complete Ariana's quests to learn more about what's to come in Fortnite's Season 8 in the upcoming weeks.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan