Fortnite: Hit enemy players with Shield Breaker EMP grenades

Shield Breaker EMP grenades were added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 a few hours ago. They are a unique throwable that deal shield-point based damage only. Each Shield Breaker EMP grenade inflicts 70 shield-point damage on players. Given that it is an AOE-based item, multiple players can be affected simultaneously.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 2 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to hit enemy players with Shield Breaker EMP grenades. Since this task is purely combat oriented, it may not be possible to complete it in the span of a single match. Nevertheless, there is no rush, and those who manage to complete it will be rewarded with 80,000 experience points.

How to hit enemy players with Shield Breaker EMP grenades in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Land at Named Location that contain Heist Bags, search them to find Shield Breaker EMP grenades, and lastly use it on five enemy players.

1) Land at Named Locations that contain Heist Bags

Keep an eye out for Heist Bags on the floor (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Despite Heist Bags being the newest type of chests in Fortnite, they do not spawn all over the island. This likely has to do with locations that are used by Nolan Chance, and those that have a close proximity to Kado Thorne's Vaults. That being said, here's where you can find Heist Bags on the island:

Frenzy Fields

Relentless Retreat

Mega City

Slappy Shores

Eclipsed Estate

Sanguine Suites

Out of all these Named Locations, Relentless Retreat, Eclipsed Estate, and Sanguine Suites have the most amount of Heist Bags. Although landing at these Named Locations can be a bit risky, it can be rewarding as well as you will not have to travel far to find enemy players.

2) Search them to find Shield Breaker EMP grenades

Always carry a full-stack of Shield Breaker EMP grenades (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After landing, be sure to secure some basic supplies to deal with any enemy players that may be in the area. Do not rely on Shield Breaker EMP grenades during the early-game as most enemy players will be yet to max-out their shield-point. Once ready, search Heist Bags to find Shield Breaker EMP grenades. They drop in stacks of three.

Note: Shield Breaker EMP grenades spawn as floot loot as well.

3) Locate enemy players and use it on them

Try to third-party enemy players (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once you have enough Shield Breaker EMP grenades in your inventory, look for enemy players to toss them at. To make this task easier, try to third-party opponents to catch them off guard. If lucky, you will hit two enemy players with one Shield Breaker EMP grenade. After hitting a total of five enemy players, a Level Up Token worth 80,000 experience points will be awarded.

