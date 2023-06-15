Fortnite: How to collect bars from eliminated players in different matches

Gold Bars have been an integral part of the in-game currency in Fortnite for some time now. They can be used to purchase services/items from NPCs and Vending Machines located on the island. While bars are usually obtained by searching Chests, Safes, and Cash Registers, they can also be acquired via combat. When opponents are eliminated in a fight, they tend to drop a few bars.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 2 in Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to collect bars in different matches. Upon completing the task at hand, 30,000 experience points will be rewarded.

Step-by-step guide on how to collect bars from eliminated players in different matches

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Find opponents, eliminate them, and lastly, collect/pick up the bars they drop.

1) Look for opponents

Be cautious while looking for opponents (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step is to look for opponents on the island. Given that this challenge has to be completed over the course of several matches, there's no need to rush head-first into the fray at the start of a match. Furthermore, there's no need to play aggressively either. After collecting enough loot, approach targets of opportunity keeping a sound strategy in mind.

2) Eliminate them and collect/pick up bars

Don't rush opponents in search of bars (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After engaging and eliminating opponents in combat, approach the loot that has been dropped and pick up the bars. Depending on certain factors, the amount of bars that can be collected will vary. Once done, continue with the match until it ends and repeat the process two more times in brand new matches.

Keep in mind that there's no set value of how many bars need to be collected. That said, there is no way to finesse the challenge and complete it in a single match. Bars will have to be collected in at least three different matches.

What is the best way to farm gold bars in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

The amount of bars stored can be seen on the left side of the screen (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The best way to farm gold bars in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is by opening Safes, Cash Registers, and by completing jobs found at the Job Board. While these methods will take some time to fill up the stockpile, they are tried and true. They have worked in the past and will work moving forward.

To store bars rapidly, avoiding spending the currency while interacting with NPCs and Vending Machines. Until and unless you need to buy an Exotic such as the Shadow Tracker or desperately need ammo or healing supplies, keep the bars in the reserve. Sooner or later a challenge will crop up tasking you to use bars to earn experience points. This is the best time to use them.

