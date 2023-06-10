All Job Boards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Job Boards have replaced Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Given how archaic in nature they had become, this is an amazing change and the community fully supports it. Rather than hunting players across the island, players can now pick up odd jobs by interacting with Job Boards. Of course, those who still love the thrill of the hunt can indeed take up bounty hunting as a side hustle.

That being said, with Epic Games introducing a brand new biome on the island, the position of certain Job Boards have been shifted about. Nevertheless, thanks to brave explorers, the location of all Job Boards in Chapter 4 Season 3 have been revealed. That said, here's where to find them on the island.

Every Job Board location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Job Boards in the Grass Biome

Here's where to find all Job Boards in the Grass Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

With the Grass Biome taking a back seat this season, there are only four Job Boards to be found within this geo-location:

Slappy Shores

Slap N' Gone

Frenzy Fields

East of Shattered Slabs

Since there are so few Job Boards in the Grass Biome, those looking to interact with one to pick up a task should try their luck at Slap N' Gone. This is an isolated location and is located next to the Landmark called Secluded Spire.

Job Boards in the Medieval Biome

Here's where to find all Job Boards in the Medieval Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Although a vast chunk of the Medieval Biome has now been covered with dense forests, it still takes up a lot of space on the island. There are a total of five Job Boards that can be found within the confines of this geo-location:

Rocky Docks

Shattered Slabs

The Citadel

Royal Ruin

Breakwater Bay

Given the limited number of Job Boards in the Medieval Biome, accessing one is going to be a tad difficult. The best option for players will be to locate the ones found in Rocky Docks and Royal Ruin to pick up jobs.

Job Boards in the Snow/Ice Biome

Here's where to find all Job Boards in the Snow/Ice Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Snow/Ice Biome is massive, but for some reason, there are three Job Boards located within this geo-location:

Brutal Bastion

Lonely Labs

Crude Harbor

Considering that two out of three of the Job Boards are located within POIs, the best option will be to interact with the one located at the Crude Harbor Landmark. It's in an offbeat location which makes it a safe bet.

Job Boards in the Jungle Biome

Here's where to find all Job Boards in the Jungle Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Jungle Biome has carved a path through the middle of the island and is now the hottest drop location on the map. With players fighting for control of things, getting to the either one of the three Job Boards located within this geo-location is not going to be easy:

Creeky Compound

Sunswoon Lagoon

Shady Slits

Since two out of the three Job Boards are located in POIs, the safest bet will be to interact with the one located at Sunswoon Lagoon. Although it's not a safe location per se, it should be easier to get to without getting eliminated.

Job Boards in the Futuristic Biome

Here's where to find all Job Boards in the Futuristic Biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

For those looking to interact with Job Boards without having to search too far and wide, the Futuristic Biome is the ideal location. There are a total of nine Job Boards in relatively close proximity to each other. Here's where to find them:

Sandy Circle

Steamy Springs

Sakura Circle

Kenjutsu Crossing

Knotty Nets

Cedar Circle

Bamboo Circle

Mega City

Given that a lot of the heat has been taken off the Futuristic Biome in Chapter 4 Season 3 interacting with Job Boards in the region should be easy. That said, those located at the Circles should be the safest to interact with.

