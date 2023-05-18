Epic Games removes Fortnite Bounty Boards but will bring them back

Fortnite Bounty Boards are no longer available in the game as Epic Games removed them with the v24.40 update on Wednesday, May 17. However, the good news is that this is just a temporary vaulting, as boards will return at some point. While Fortnite's development team hasn't clarified the reason for this change, the feature likely caused issues with the new update.

Considering the next update is on Tuesday, May 23, there is a good chance that Epic Games will bring Fortnite Bounty Boards back with it. This update will also end the Star Wars event and remove the special Battle Pass.

Some players are unsure about what will happen to the challenges that require them to complete bounties. However, Epic has also come up with a solution for this problem.

Fortnite Bounty Boards will return to the game

Fortnite Bounty Boards are great for getting gold (Image via Epic Games)

Most Fortnite players use Bounty Boards to get gold bars. These bars are very valuable as they can be used to purchase certain services from NPCs. Additionally, gold bars are used to purchase Exotic weapons, which can be a game-changer.

Unfortunately, boards have been disabled since the v24.40 Fortnite update was released. They likely caused issues with some of the new content, and Epic Games is working on bringing them back to the game.

"With yesterday's v24.40 deployment, we've temporarily removed Bounty Boards from the game. We'll let you all know once they’re ready to return," Epic Games announced.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



We'll let you all know once they’re ready to return. With yesterday's v24.40 deployment, we've temporarily removed Bounty Boards from the game.We'll let you all know once they’re ready to return. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… With yesterday's v24.40 deployment, we've temporarily removed Bounty Boards from the game.We'll let you all know once they’re ready to return. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uGbh3EPUEo

The biggest addition to the latest Fortnite update is the ranked mode. Considering that this is a new mode, it may have caused some issues with the bounty feature, which is why Epic Games has disabled it temporarily.

While the release date of the fix hasn't been released, Fortnite Bounty Boards will likely return in a few days. The issue hasn't been posted on the official Trello board of the game, which could indicate that the feature was not disabled because of a bug.

Regarding the challenges that require Bounty Boards, Epic Games will either replace them with new ones or autocomplete them and grant rewards to all eligible players.

