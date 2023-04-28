How to get a deadly Fortnite loadout in every single game

Having a good Fortnite loadout is key to winning games. There is a big difference between having common (gray) items and having legendaries or exotics in your inventory. Fortunately, it is possible to get a fantastic set in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 at the beginning of every single game. The method this article will explain is very simple and can be used by anyone.

The trick is to obtain exotic weapons right after landing on the island. These usually cost around 500 gold bars each, but there is an NPC that sells three of these for less than 100.

By landing near the NPC, you can get a fantastic Fortnite loadout at the start of every single match. This is perfect for both Battle Royale and Zero Build game modes.

You can obtain an exotic Fortnite loadout the moment you land on the island

Having exotic weapons in your Fortnite loadout is crucial to winning games (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games released the Most Wanted event to the video game for the last few weeks of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. This brought along a lot of new features, but also several deadly exotic weapons.

Some of these weapons have been vaulted, but some have stayed in the game and can be purchased from an NPC. The best thing is that these items are very cheap and anyone can afford them.

You can obtain the Fortnite loadout by visiting Serene (Image via fortnite.gg / website screenshot)

To obtain an exotic loadout at the start of every game, you will need to visit Serenade. She can be found at one of the three monolith spots on the island. You can see her spawn points in the screenshot above.

The NPC sells the following weapons for 25 gold bars each:

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle - A red-dot assault rifle that fires explosive bullets

- A red-dot assault rifle that fires explosive bullets Heisted Breacher Shotgun - A shotgun that destroys structures with a single hit

- A shotgun that destroys structures with a single hit Heisted Blink Mag SMG - An SMG that grants the Zero Point Dash ability after reloading

The weapons are very cheap and anyone can afford them (Image via Epic Games)

To obtain this amazing Fortnite loadout, you will only need 75 gold bars, which is very cheap. The easiest way to do so is by completing bounties, but you can also get them by eliminating other players, destroying furniture, and more.

At the moment, it's unknown if this is just a bug or if Epic Games willingly gave these cheap exotic weapons to the NPC. Besides these, Serenade also sells a Rift for 200 gold, which you can use to move quickly over the island.

In addition, her spawn location has a lot of chests. There are usually four or five next to every monolith.

