Vending Machines have been an integral part of the island of Fortnite for years now. Players can purchase items/weapons/services from them in times of need. Although they aren't the best way to acquire good or high-tier weapons/items, they are a good substitute. With Chapter 4 Season 3 now having a Jungle Biome, buying supplies before exploring the dark undergrowth will be of the utmost importance.

That being said, there are two very specific types of Vending Machines located on the island. Depending on what players need, they can pick and choose which type to interact with. Here's where to find all Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Every Vending Machine location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

All Weapon-O-Matic locations

All Weapon-O-Matic locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

With warfare being the name of the game, there are a total of 25 Weapon-O-Matics spread out across all the five biomes on the island. However, due to the density of trees in the Jungle Biome, only two are located in the vicinity. Nevertheless, there are plenty of other places to find and interact with a Weapon-O-Matic on the island:

Frenzy Fields

Shattered Slabs

Rocky Docks

Royal Ruin

The Citadel

Breakwater Bay

Mayday Meadow

Crude Harbor

Lonely Labs

Brutal Bastion

Creeky Compound

Slappy Shores

Slap N' Gone

Drift Ridge

Mega City

Knotty Nets

Kenjutsu Crossing

As seen from the locations, there are several Landmarks where players can find and interact with a Weapon-O-Matic without the fear of being shot by opponents. Certain POIs like Lonely Lab and Knotty Nets are also good locations.

All Mending Machine locations

All Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Despite players getting injured in every match, Epic Games has only added a total of five Mending Machine to the island. They are scattered across three of the five biomes present on the island and will be a tad difficult to spot if not noticed correctly. That being said, here's where to find Mending Machines in-game:

Mega City

Hitches And Ditches

Fallow Fuel

Slappy Shores

Beep 'N Bounce

As seen from the locations, most of the Mending Machines can be found at Landmarks barring one that's located on the edge of Mega City. With a lot of action having shifted to the Jungle Biome, players can interact with the Mending Machine at Mega City if needed.

What's the difference between Weapon-O-Matics and Mending Machines?

Although Weapon-O-Matics and Mending Machines are Vending Machines, they are radically different from each other. The former offers players weapons and ammo for sale, whereas the latter offers players healing items. Such being the case, Weapon-O-Matics are oriented towards warfare, whereas Mending Machines function as fixed healers. Nevertheless, they both require gold bars to function.

That said, at times, it's possible to come across a subtype of Vending Machine known as a Malfunctioning Vending Machine. They offer random items and depending on a player's luck, they might be granted a powerful weapon that has been vaulted from the loot pool or a weapon that's high in rarity.

